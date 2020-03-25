Coventry City must make 5ft 6 midfielder their number one priority this summer: Comment

Coventry City will be hopeful of putting the gloss on what has been a remarkable campaign thus far, with the Sky Blues currently sitting top of League One.

It has been a memorable campaign for the Sky Blues, who failed to ignite a push for the top-six upon their return to the third tier in 2018/19.

Mark Robins recruited wisely in the summer, though, and they have brought real delight to what originally looked like it would be a tough season for the club following their move to St. Andrew’s.

The likes of Liam Walsh and Callum O’Hare have made real differences since coming in on loan, and other players such as Matty Godden have also scored invaluable goals to keep their promotion dream alive.

Ahead of the final run-in, Coventry sit five points clear of second with a game in hand, so whenever games are resumed due to the spread of the coronavirus, they will be desperate to get the job done.

Walsh, in particular, has been a standout player for Coventry this season, with the Bristol City loanee producing a string of impressive performances since his move from Ashton Gate in the summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Robins from Everton in 2017/18, but he has failed to make a mark since, making only 19 appearances across all competitions.

Nevertheless, City clearly see him as one for the future and sent him out on loan to Coventry to develop as a player, and become more important for the long-term.

This will make Coventry’s job of signing Walsh permanently a lot harder – but that shouldn’t stop them from trying, at least.

Walsh has been a key player in Coventry’s midfield three this season. Not only has he added four goals, but he has also chipped in with an impressive six assists.

He is a perfect box-to-box level for Championship level and the Sky Blues are lucky to have him, and if they do win promotion this term, signing him should be a top priority on Mark Robins’ agenda.

He’s still young and is clearly settled in the West Midlands, and signing him could be a real statement of intent, especially if they reach the Championship.

The feeling is likely to be euphoric if Coventry do return to the second tier, and this feel-good feeling is only likely to increase if Walsh signs on the dotted line for good.