Coventry City must look to Burnley again to secure rising star’s signature: Opinion

During the previous transfer window, Coventry City decided to engage in a reasonable amount of activity.

As well as sanctioning temporary departures for Todd Kane, Martyn Waghorn, Julien Dacosta and Josh Reid, the Sky Blues also added some fresh faces to their squad.

Mark Robins opted to turn to the Premier League for inspiration as he signed Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Coventry also secured the services of Sean Maguire on a permanent basis while another swoop was completed in the closing stages of the window.

After being limited to just four appearances for Burnley in the first-half of the 2022/23 campaign, Luke McNally sealed a temporary move to the Sky Blues.

Keen to prove his worth in the Championship following his lack of game-time at Turf Moor, McNally has made an incredibly promising start to his spell at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Handed his debut by Mark Robins in Coventry’s clash with Huddersfield Town, McNally went on to help his side claim a clean-sheet in this fixture as they sealed all three points in front of their supporters.

While McNally was unable to prevent the Sky Blues from suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, he has played a major role in their recent upturn in form.

The defender recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.20 in Coventry’s draw with Luton Town before registering a season-high rating of 8.37 during the club’s win over Millwall.

McNally once again excelled in a Coventry shirt against Rotherham United as he made three tackles and won seven aerial duels at the AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier this month.

Having produced yet another strong defensive display against Sunderland last weekend, the 23-year-old will now be looking to help his side maintain a push for a play-off place.

Quiz: Are these 20 Coventry City facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Coventry beat Sunderland on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season Real Fake

Regardless of what division the Sky Blues find themselves in later this year, they simply must do everything in their power to sign McNally on a permanent basis.

The defender has plenty of time left in his career to make considerable strides in terms of his development and thus a move for him would represent a good long-term investment.

Whereas McNally will command a significant fee this summer due to the fact that his contract at Burnley is set to run until 2026, he could be open to the prospect of a permanent move to Coventry due to the fact that he will be guaranteed more game-time in the West Midlands.

Burnley’s decision to strengthen their defensive options by signing Hjalmar Ekdal last month suggests that McNally is unlikely to challenge for a place in their side when he returns to the club.

Given that the Clarets are coasting towards automatic promotion, there is every chance that they will make a move for another centre-back in the summer in order to boost their chances of achieving success in the top-flight.

This will in turn lead to McNally falling further down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Providing that Coventry are able to reach a reasonable agreement with Burnley over McNally, they could end up reaping the rewards of this particular bit of business for years to come.