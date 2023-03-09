Coventry City must capitalise on Callum O’Hare situation amid Doug King stance: Opinion

Coventry City owner Doug King is keen to offer key trio Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare new contracts with this task being high on his priority list, according to Coventry Live.

Considering their contracts run out in 2024 and all have attracted interest in the past, this stance from King comes as no surprise with the local businessman wanting to tie down some of his most financially valuable assets.

It may be an incredibly difficult challenge to secure the services of Gyokeres for the long term though, especially with AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United all reported to be showing an interest in him at this stage.

As previously mentioned, he only has one year left on his contract when the end of the season comes along and may want to run his current deal down so he has multiple contract offers on the table during the summer of 2024.

Hamer may want to do the same, with both proving to be such reliable figures this season in terms of their availability, something pundit Ali Maxwell pointed out on the most recent addition of the Not The Top 20 Podcast.

O’Hare is in a totally different situation, having sustained two injury setbacks that have kept him out for much of this campaign. His ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) looks set to keep him out of action for the remainder of the season.

With that in mind, he won’t have the opportunity to put himself in the shop window and won’t attract as much transfer interest as the likes of Gyokeres and Hamer, so there may not be much speculation surrounding his future to distract him.

If he had been fit and the subject of interest from elsewhere going into the final couple of months this season, that may have reduced his chances of signing a new deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena, because it may have given him the confidence to feel he will get plenty of offers as a free agent next year.

Once he does return to fitness and performs again, teams like Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their interest in him, so King needs to move quickly to try and tie the 24-year-old down to a long-term deal.

The fact this seems to be a high priority for the owner indicates that a contract offer may not be too far away – and with O’Hare realising that it could be wise to sign a new contract in case he sustains further major setbacks in the coming seasons – he may decide to sign it.

It’s a risk for the Sky Blues to give him a pay rise and a long deal because of recent injuries – but at 24 and considering how much of an asset he can be in the final third – he will probably be sold on for a decent amount in the future.

But that can only happen if he signs a new deal – because clubs won’t want to fork out too much money for a player that has a year or less on their contract.