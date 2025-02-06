This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City were not particularly active during the January transfer window, although Frank Lampard was able to make one significant signing.

The Sky Blues completed a deal to sign midfielder Matt Grimes from Swansea City during the January transfer window, after Football League World exclusively revealed that the Welsh club had set an asking price of £3.5 million for the 29-year-old.

Coventry have put together an excellent run of form recently, with four consecutive victories in the Championship giving them belief that they can still make the play-offs in the second tier, ahead of a huge game against Leeds United on Wednesday night.

While Coventry did manage to sign Grimes in January, and they also spent a reasonable amount of money on new signings in the summer, some supporters may have been hoping that there could be one or two further additions last month, especially as the top-six is now back within reach.

With that in mind, we asked our Coventry fan pundit whether there was anything else they wished the club had done during the January transfer window.

Coventry City questioned over lack of January new recruits

We asked our Coventry fan pundit, Dan McDermott, which positions he feels as though the club could have strengthened in during the transfer window.

"One thing I wish Coventry did in the January transfer window, I would probably say, is to have brought in a centre-back, or cover at right-back for Van Ewijk," said Dan.

"Van Ewijk has played pretty much every minute of every game so far this season, and he has no competition at right-back.

"From the start of the season up until the last few weeks you could say he has been complacent in his role, so yeah, I think a right-back would have been good.

"I'd say at centre-back, at the minute, we're playing three centre-backs, which means we only have one as cover, so we could be left slightly short in case of injuries or suspensions.

"To be honest, when Haji Wright is back, when Mason-Clark is back, and when Sheaf is back, I can see us going back to the 4-3-3 that Lampard likes.

"I would only say we could have done with a centre-back and a right-back, really."

Milan Van Ewijk might have benefitted from some competition at Coventry City

Milan van Ewijk has started every game in the Championship for Coventry so far this season, as things stand ahead of their trip to Elland Road.

The 24-year-old has perhaps not quite lived up to the high standards he set for himself during his debut season, having starred during the Sky Blues' run to the FA Cup semi-final as well as in the league, so some quality competition may have been just what he needed to consistently be at his absolute best.

Milan van Ewijk's 2023/24 Championship stats (FotMob) Appearances Assists FotMob average match rating 42 5 7.1

He was reportedly valued at £8.6 million by Coventry during the summer transfer window amid rumours that PSV Eindhoven were interested in signing him, while Turkish giants Galatasaray were linked with a move in January, as well as Fulham of the Premier League, so it is clear that other clubs see the abilities of the full-back.

However, if he was being pushed by another right-back to keep him on his toes, there would be less chance of him becoming complacent, as Dan stated he had been on occasions this term.