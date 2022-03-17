Coventry City midfielder gives his verdict on his side’s 2-0 loss against Hull City

Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf has labelled his side’s performance against Hull City as ‘disappointing‘.

Last night Coventry hosted 19th placed Hull City and lost the game 2-0. With Coventry trying to chase a play-off spot, it was a game they should’ve done better in against a team at the wrong end of the table.

Reflecting on his side’s performance, Sheaf told the club’s Official Media: “We didn’t really perform as we wanted to, we probably had enough chances to win the game but to go down 2-0 early on to poor goals was disappointing.

“You want to score early but you don’t want to concede early. it was poor to concede the way that we did, it was too many loose passes and we couldn’t get much momentum in the game.

“It was just a lot of short passes which went astray, and if we tidy that up then we probably create even more chances. On another day we do that and blow teams away, but it just wasn’t clicking.

“We had a lot of the ball, they sat quite deep so it was difficult to get Viktor [Gyokeres] and Godden in behind, but we still created chances.”

Despite being a natural midfielder, Sheaf moved to play in defence tonight but didn’t complain about it as he said: “I just want to be not he pitch, wherever I’m playing, I love football. I saw a lot of the ball tonight and I just do the best job I can, wherever I’m put.

“I thought I did alright, but it’s a 2-0 loss at the end of the day so it’s disappointing.”

The Verdict:

This was a really poor result for Coventry who now sit five points off the play-offs. Looking at their fixtures this was a game Coventry were expected to win and it would’ve helped their effort to the play-off spots.

Coventry just weren’t up to it as Sheaf said, it was a sloppy performance from the passing between them to the goals they gave away and they were punished for that.

Even with 19 shots in the game, Coventry were unable to get into it and they will be hoping it’s not a result that comes back to bite them at the end of the season.

They face second bottom Derby County on Saturday so Coventry have to put this right and put in a better performance against another team at the wrong end of the table if they are wanting to keep their play-off hopes alive.