Coventry City have completed some excellent pieces of transfer business over the years, with there having been a number of players who made an impact on the pitch and increased their value.

The Sky Blues have played in each of the top four divisions in English football since the turn of the century and they currently find themselves in the Championship, with the ambition of earning the right to play top-flight football for the first time since 2001 by winning promotion under new boss Frank Lampard.

Coventry have signed plenty of players during their journey up and down the pyramid, and a number of them proved to have been fine acquisitions.

Let's take a look at six signings that turned out to be good pieces of business for Coventry City.

Viktor Gyokeres

It would be difficult to argue that Coventry have made a better signing than Viktor Gyokeres.

Viktor Gyokeres' stats for Coventry City (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 116 43 17

The 26-year-old arrived at the CBS Arena from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £1 million in 2021, before becoming one of the best strikers to have ever played in the Championship and helping the club reach the cusp of promotion to the Premier League.

The Sweden international was sold to Sporting Lisbon for a fee that could have reached just short of £21 million in the summer of 2023 and he has made himself a household name worldwide during his time in Portugal.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been linked with a move for the forward, which could benefit Coventry as they are entitled to 10% of any profit that Sporting Lisbon make on his sale.

Matty Godden

Coventry signed Matty Godden from Peterborough United for a reported fee of £750,000 during the summer of 2019, as they prepared to try and make a return to the Championship for the first time since they had been relegated in 2012.

The striker scored 14 goals in 26 League One appearances as the Sky Blues won the title in the third tier, with the season being cut short due to COVID.

Godden scored 50 goals during his time at Coventry, ranking him alongside some of the most prolific strikers in the history of the club.

Gustavo Hamer

Gus Hamer joined Coventry from Dutch side PEC Zwolle for around £1.5 million in 2020.

The midfielder starred alongside Gyokeres in Mark Robins' side that suffered penalty shootout heartbreak in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in 2023.

As well as delivering excellent performances on the pitch, Hamer also earned the club a significant profit off it, as he was sold to Sheffield United for £15 million.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

Lukas Jutkiewicz joined the Sky Blues from Everton for a fee in the region of £500,000 in 2010, having impressed on loan at Motherwell the previous season.

He scored 18 goals during his time at the club, before he was sold to Middlesbrough for around £1.3 million in January 2012.

The move came about during a time in which Coventry were under a bit of pressure financially, and they later received at least 10% of the transfer fee when he joined Burnley from Boro for roughly £2 million in 2014.

Given that he was a regular goalscorer and the club turned a profit on him, Jutkiewicz can be viewed as a shrewd signing.

Milan van Ewijk

Coventry signed Milan van Ewijk from Dutch outfit SC Heerenveen for around £3.4 million in 2023, and he impressed during his debut campaign last season.

PSV Eindhoven were reportedly interested in the 24-year-old during the summer, with the asking price reported to have been between £6.7 million and £7.6 million.

While he may not have performed as well as he did last season so far this term, van Ewijk is a player who could be sold for a significant profit in the future if he recaptures his form.

Leon Clarke

Leon Clarke signed for Coventry on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic in January 2013.

The striker scored 27 goals in 45 appearances for the Sky Blues, before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee close to £750,000 just over a year after his arrival.

Despite the fact he requested to leave and joined his hometown club midway through a season in which Coventry were competing with them in League One, the goals he scored and the profit that the club made on his sale meant that the decision to initially sign him was a good one.