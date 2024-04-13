Highlights Mark Robins believes Birmingham City will survive.

Robins' side Coventry City are Blues' opponents today.

Birmingham are currently one point adrift of safety.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has predicted that Birmingham City will avoid the drop at the end of the campaign, speaking to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are currently competing for promotion - and a win against Birmingham today could be crucial in their quest to beat Norwich City to a place in the top six at the end of the campaign.

Birmingham, on the other hand, are currently fighting for Championship survival after struggling massively since John Eustace's dismissal.

Eustace was a very popular figure at St Andrew's and had guided the club into the play-offs during the early stages of the season, but the board were keen to see a change in playing style and hired Wayne Rooney as his replacement.

Rooney's tenure turned out to be a disaster and with his successor Tony Mowbray currently unable to be on the sidelines because of health reasons, Blues have found themselves in a major relegation battle.

Gary Rowett has been appointed to try and turn things around, but he hasn't had that much success since his return to St Andrew's and the next few games will be crucial.

They may only be one point adrift of safety at this stage, but midweek's home loss against Cardiff City will have been a massive blow for them and they will need to respond to that.

Mark Robins on Birmingham City's survival chances

Birmingham are up against it now, with plenty of pressure on the players to survive and give the board the best chance of taking the club to the next level at some point.

But Robins is backing Blues to survive, telling Coventry Live: "We’re all in the game of picking up points. They had a difficult evening on Wednesday against Cardiff.

"The goal that they conceded was a good one from Cardiff’s perspective. There was turn-over of possession and a quick interchange of passing and they ended up getting the goal that won the game, but Birmingham are only losing games by the odd goal, and seem to be winning by the odd goal.

"Teams are going for it for different reasons and I don’t see that being any different in this game. We will obviously be going all out to get the points and we expect them to do the same.

"They are fighting for their lives but I think they will be OK; I think they will be alright, to be honest."

Birmingham City face a tough task in their quest to survive

Blues have some difficult games coming up.

Today's opponents Coventry are in good shape and are still fighting for a place in the top six.

They may fancy their chances of taking three points away from Rotherham United next Saturday, but the Millers have the freedom to express themselves after their relegation was confirmed.

The Huddersfield Town away clash also looks set to be a crucial one, before they return home to play promotion contenders Norwich on the final day.

These next few weeks look set to be crucial for Blues.