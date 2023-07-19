Heading into the summer, Coventry City knew that both Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer were very likely to attract attention in the transfer market.

So far, that has proven to be the case.

Gyokeres recently completed a big money move to Portugal to join Sporting CP. Meanwhile, recently, Hamer has begun to attract transfer interest of his own.

Fulham, Leeds and Burnley are three sides that have been rumoured to have an interest in the midfielder, but so far, it seems as though the latter of those clubs have been the most active in their pursuit.

Burnley pushing to sign Hamer

Indeed, in recent days, the Clarets have been linked with a potential £15 million pound move for Hamer.

That link came via the Daily Mail, who claim that Burnley defender's Luke McNally - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Coventry - and Bobby Thomas could be potentially included as some sort of players plus cash deal.

Interestingly, though, reports late on Tuesday suggested that Coventry City had turned down such an offer.

TEAMtalk reported that the Sky Blues have snubbed any prospect of a player plus cash deal, with the club wanting a straight up cash deal if they are to allow Hamer to leave this summer.

TEAMtalk claim that the Clarets offered £8 million plus McNally and Thomas but Coventry City reportedly value their man at £15 million, with just one-year remaining on his contract.

What has Coventry City boss Mark Robins said about Burnley's interest in Gus Hamer?

When quizzed about interest in Hamer, Robins first called interest in him this summer 'obvious', claiming that the Dutchman was the best midfielder in the Championship last season. It's hard to disagree.

"There’s speculation about Gus but it’s obvious speculation," Robins explained, via CoventryLive.

"He was the best midfield player, for me, in the Championship last season - 100 percent.

"He scored goals, added goals to his game and looked a real threat.

"Obviously, he scored his goal at Wembley and then his injury cost us the final and we just couldn’t get over the line.”

Will Gus Hamer sign a new contract at Coventry City?

Naturally, Mark Robins was also quizzed on the chances of Hamer signing a new deal at the CBS Arena, with the midfielder having just one year left on his deal.

Robins offered the following response: "Look, that’s something that he knows where we stand and he knows where he stands, and we just get on with things. There’s a massive respect there from him."

"He respects everything we do and have done for him, and continue to do, and I think that’s something that, you know, the way that he is and the way that he works, that’s why everyone loves him because his attitude is good.

“He works with everyone and doesn’t pull against anyone. He’s not shown any dissent. He is coming into the last year of his contract so he knows where he sits, but he also knows that we want him and would like him to stay for at least another 12 months, and then let’s see where we are after that.

“Like I say, this season is going to be a tough, tough season to try to emulate what we did last season. But we have got to have a right good go and what we will do is bring in quality, and we’ll work with the quality.

"I am really pleased with what we have got in depth and I think tonight just gave the supporters a glimpse of what’s there and may come through whenever they’re ready.”

It will certainly be interesting to follow developments closely on this one in the coming days and weeks as the transfer deadline approaches.