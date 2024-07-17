Highlights Coventry City has strengthened its squad for the upcoming season, with key signings in midfield and defense.

Concerns exist over the team's defensive record from the previous season, highlighting a need for improvement.

The focus for the upcoming season will be on tightening up defensively, with coaching seen as key to boosting defensive performances.

Coventry City already look strong ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Not only have the Sky Blues brought in Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town, but they have also recruited the talented Raphael Borges Rodrigues, and have secured a permanent deal for last season's loanee Luis Binks.

They have a decent amount of quality and depth in a lot of positions, with Jack Rudoni potentially set to battle the likes of Josh Eccles and Victor Torp for a starting space in the middle of the park.

There may be a need to address their attacking midfield area, with Callum O'Hare signing for Sheffield United, but they have Kasey Palmer who can step up if required and in their wing and forward areas, they have a lot of quality.

Depth may be a slight issue in the wing area, but the likes of Ephron Mason-Clark and Tatsuihiro Sakamoto could be a real threat out wide next term - and Ellis Simms and Haji Wright can be lethal strikers at this level.

The latter can play as a centre-forward and a winger, so it will be interesting to see where he plays during the 2024/25 campaign, with Mason-Clark arriving.

With the quality they have higher up the pitch, it wouldn't be a surprise if they secure a top-six finish at the end of next term, having fallen short last season despite a valiant effort.

Don Goodman identifies Coventry City area for improvement

In terms of their defence, they have a decent number of options, but their defensive record was worse last term than it was during their 2022/23 season.

This is a key area of concern for pundit Don Goodman at this stage.

Via OLGB, he said: "Last season, they got off to a really slow start and finished really poorly. They were brilliant during the middle part of the season and had a great run in the FA Cup, where they scared the life out of Manchester United.

"There's no doubt that there's quality in the squad. I like their additions and expect Ephron Mason-Clark, who's a really dynamic player, to do well.

"If they can get Ellis Simms and Haji Wright firing right from the start, as opposed to taking a while to settle in as they did last season, then I don't envisage any problems when it comes to scoring goals. I also really like the signing of Jack Rudoni, too.

"The biggest difference between 2023/2023 Coventry City, when they finished fifth, and them missing out on the play-offs last season, was the respective defensive records.

"They conceded just 46 goals in 2022/2023, which gives you a chance of finishing in the top six, whereas last season they conceded 59. That's the difference, they made individual errors which proved costly.

Coventry City's Championship clean sheets record (2022/23 + 2023/24) Season Goalkeeper Appearances Clean sheets 2022/23 Simon Moore 3 0 2022/23 Ben Wilson 43 20 2023/24 Brad Collins 28 8 2023/24 Ben Wilson 18 4 (Source: Transfermarkt) [Excluding play-off games]

"They've already made some impressive acquisitions but you'd suspect they'll have to tidy up defensively. Losing Callum O'Hare will, obviously, be a blow as he's not only a fantastic player but a great character around the squad and was popular with fans.

"But I've got no worries about Coventry City in forward areas and that they will score goals, it's just defensively improvements will be needed."

Mark Robins may need to prove Don Goodman wrong amid Coventry City concern

Looking at Coventry's defence, it would be hard to see there being major changes.

At left-back (or left wing-back), Harrison Burrows has been linked, but he would probably provide more in the attacking third than he will in the defensive third.

And it wouldn't be a surprise if he doesn't come in, with Jake Bidwell and Jay Dasilva already available as options in that area.

On the right, Milan Van Ewijk and Josh Eccles can both operate there, so there may not be any signings in that area either.

Looking more centrally, Binks has returned as a familiar face, alongside Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Kitching and Bobby Thomas.

Another signing or two could be made to provide depth, but considering the four players mentioned will all want to be playing regularly, it would be a surprise if any starters came in. They may look at backup options instead.

The signing of Binks suggests there won't be major changes in the centre-back area, so it could be up to Mark Robins and his coaching team to improve the defenders they had from last season and make them a more solid unit.

With Oliver Dovin and Michael Cooper being linked with moves to the Coventry Building Society Arena, a goalkeeper will probably come in before the end of the window and this recruitment could help to make the Sky Blues a more solid outfit.

But with few changes in defence happening this summer and the club already having a decent number of defensive options at their disposal, coaching, as opposed to recruitment, may be what helps to improve Coventry's defensive record.

They need to be better defensively than they were last term if they are to force their way into the promotion mix.