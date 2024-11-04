Following a characteristically slow start to the season, Coventry City's form has picked up lately, and Mark Robins' men are now just six points below the play-off spots.

In fact, Saturday's comprehensive 3-0 win at Middlesbrough means that the Sky Blues have now gone three games undefeated courtesy of a recent win over Luton Town, which followed a 1-1 draw at QPR.

Up next, Robins' side host Derby County on Wednesday night, and it is vital that the West Midlands side maintain their positive momentum, as following their clash with the Rams, they face back-to-back games with current top four sides, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Furthermore, only one of those three particularly tricky fixtures falls on home turf for the Sky Blues, but a victory over the Rams could help them travel to the Stadium of Light next Saturday full of confidence.

Meanwhile, Robins' recent tactical switch to deploy usual central midfielder, Jack Rudoni, as a left-wing-back has played a major role in his side's upturn in fortunes.

Rudoni has been class at left-wing-back

During both of the Sky Blues' last two games, Robins has made the brave decision to deploy Rudoni as a left-wing-back, and it has proven to be a stroke of genius.

Firstly, when the Sky Blues trailed Luton 2-0 at half-time on Saturday 26th October, Rudoni was brought on to replace Liam Kitching, who was operating on the left-hand side of the back five.

The choice to place the former Huddersfield Town man in an unfamiliar position for the second half of his club's encounter with the Hatters proved to be an inspired one from Robins.

Just shy of the hour mark, Rudoni assisted Ellis Simms, whose goal put the Sky Blues back in the game, as they then only trailed Rob Edwards' men by one goal.

Victor Torp scored the equaliser for the West Midlands outfit, before Haji Wright bagged a 92nd minute winner to send the CBS Arena into raptures.

Such a dramatic comeback effort was initially sparked by Robins' decision to introduce Rudoni to the action in the unfamiliar role of left-wing-back.

Due to the ex-Wimbledon man's efforts against the Hatters, Robins named Rudoni in his starting 11 to take on Boro on Saturday, and the 23-year-old repaid the faith his manager instilled in him.

Before being substituted off in the 70th minute in favour of Ephron Mason-Clark, perhaps due to an earlier booking, the former Huddersfield man put in a solid performance at the Riverside Stadium.

In fact, as per FotMob, Rudoni enjoyed a near flawless pass accuracy of 88% on Saturday, having successfully completed 22 of the 25 passes he attempted.

Jack Rudoni vs Middlesbrough stats Minutes played 70 Pass accuracy % 88 Ground duels won % 57 Aerial duels won % 67 Tackles won % 75 Assists 0 Goals 0

In addition to this, the ex-Dons midfielder won three of the four tackles he attempted, while also winning two out of three aerial duels he faced, which further demonstrates the comfort with which he has adjusted to a different role within the Sky Blues starting 11.

Rudoni is likely to continue in the left-wing-back role for now

Now that Rudoni has been trusted as a wing-back by Robins as both a substitute and as a member of the starting lineup during back-to-back victories, he seems likely to continue in the role for now.

This will likely mean that usual left-wing-back Jay Dasilva, who played an instrumental role in the Sky Blues' incredible run to the FA Cup semi-finals last term, will remain on the bench.

While Dasilva is clearly a gifted player, who created five assists across all competitions last season, there is no reason why Rudoni should not continue in his new role for now, especially amid the Sky Blues' positive form of late.