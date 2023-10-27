Highlights Coventry City striker Haji Wright is not expected to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to manager Mark Robins.

Wright only joined Coventry in the summer, but reports have already claimed Fenerbahce are interested in the American international.

The striker signed a four-year contract with the Sky Blues, meaning there is no need for them to sell him when the market reopens.

It seems as though Coventry City striker Haji Wright will not be going anywhere in the January transfer window.

That's after Sky Blues manager Mark Robins dismissed suggestions of interest from Turkey in the 25-year-old.

How has Wright done since joining Coventry?

Wright only joined Coventry in this summer's transfer window, signing from Turkish side Antalyaspor for a club record fee of €9million.

Since then, the American international is yet to really find his top form for the Sky Blues this season.

The striker has featured in all 13 Championship games Coventry have played since the start of the league campaign.

However, he has started just five of those matches, and has scored just two goals for the club, with only one of those goals coming since August.

But despite that, it seems Robins is not expecting there to be any move away from the CBS Arena for the striker, when the market reopens at the turn of the year.

What has Robins said about a possible transfer for Wright in January?

Perhaps given the fact that Wright has yet to really get going for Coventry this season, some speculation has recently emerged around his future.

Recent reports from Turkish outlet Futboo.com had claimed that Fenerbahce had held a meeting about the conditions of a potential transfer for Wright in the future.

However, it now seems as though those suggestions may in fact be wide of the mark as things stand.

When asked whether he has received any transfer interest in Wright from Turkey, Robins was quoted by The Coventry Telegrapgh as flatly dismissing those claims with a simple: "No".

Wright signed a four-year contract with Coventry back in the summer, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, the Sky Blues are under no pressure to let the striker leave the club, any time soon.

Where are Coventry in the Championship?

After a penalty shootout defeat in the play-off final cost them promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season, it has been a challenging start to this season for Coventry.

The Sky Blues currently sit 20th in the Championship table, with 15 points from 13 games so far, although they are only five points adrift of the play-off places, and six clear of the relegation zone.

Robins' side are next in action on Monday night, when they host West Brom at the CBS Arena in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Should Coventry keep Wright in the January transfer window?

It would seem to make sense for Coventry not to let Wright go when the market reopens in January.

Given his contract situation at the club, there is no need for them to let him go at that point, so it would make little sense to do so, when they have really got a return in their investment in him.

Indeed, this is a new country and league for Wright to get used to, so you feel the Sky Blues need to give him the chance to do that, rather than giving up on him quickly.

If they do back him, then his record with previous clubs suggests that Coventry could reap plenty of rewards in the future, meaning it feel like it would be the right decision for the Sky Blues to give him the chance to do that.