Mark Robins has warned that Coventry City summer signing Raphael Borges Rodrigues will have to be carefully managed on his way back from injury.

The 21-year-old has yet to play for the Sky Blues due to an issue he suffered in pre-season.

The winger has been struggling with a thigh problem, ever since their game against Port Vale in July.

Coventry signed Rodrigues from A-League side Macarthur FC, with Robins hoping that he can add some extra firepower to their attack.

But he has missed the opening six league games of the new campaign, with no immediate timeframe for his return to full fitness.

Robins has warned that Coventry will have to be careful easing Rodrigues back to full fitness, as rushing him back into the team could cause an aggravation that puts him out for even longer.

The 54-year-old has sympathised with Rodrigues and believes he will prove a great addition to the side once he has recovered from this issue.

“There’s progress but it’s very slow going,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“The difficulty is that it is not an exact science.

“You can push people too hard and they can break down.

“The medical and sports science department are treating him with kid gloves and hoping that they don’t break him, on the understanding he’s getting stronger.

“We have just got to be careful with him.

“If I grab hold of him and try to get him out on the grass and up to speed too quickly, chances are that he’ll break down again.

“But he has got to become robust to have a career in the game.

“And whilst it’s disappointing, it must be horrendous for him and really frustrating because he came here looking to hit the ground running.

“He’s a good player with a lot of really good attributes there, so he could be a really exciting addition.

“But obviously, it’s going to take a little bit more time than we expected, or anticipated.

“We have just got to accept it.”

Coventry City league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 25th) Team P GD Pts 19 Coventry City 6 -2 5 20 Plymouth Argyle 6 -5 5 21 Preston North End 6 -6 5 22 Sheffield Wednesday 6 -6 4 23 Portsmouth 6 -6 3 24 Cardiff City 6 -12 1

Coventry have made an underwhelming start to the new Championship season, and sit 19th in the table without Rodrigues.

Robins’ side have won just one of their opening six games, with five points from a possible 18.

The gap to the play-off places is already six points, with the top two already 10 adrift of the Sky Blues.

Next up for Coventry is a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United in a 3pm kick-off.

Robins strikes right tone with Rodrigues injury process

It’s disappointing that Rodrigues hasn’t been able to make any kind of impact at Coventry just yet.

But Robins has said all the right things and the club will want to avoid bringing him back from injury too soon at the risk of making things worse in the long run.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the team, and missing one of their summer signings won’t help matters at all.

Coventry need their results to improve, as performances have been encouraging, and having the extra attacking prowess that Rodrigues can provide could be key to turning things around when he eventually comes back.