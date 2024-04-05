Highlights Callum O'Hare's absence from starting XI linked to others' strong performances, Robins reveals.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has opened up on why star attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare hasn't been used much in the starting XI much as of late, amid reports about contract negotiations.

It had previously been revealed by the 54-year-old boss that O'Hare wouldn't be signing a new deal before the end of the season because he wanted to keep his options open in case any Premier League team came calling for him, but that the option of staying with the Sky Blues wasn't off the table.

Now, it has been reported by Coventry Live that he has rejected a contract offer from the club.

The 25-year-old has struggled for starts since the club's FA Cup match against Maidstone United, on the 26th February; only a matter of days after the news of him not wanting to sign a new deal until the end of the season came out. His one start since then came against West Bromwich Albion, which was the game following the Maidstone match - he was brought off at half-time.

The Sky Blues are attempting to make a push for the play-offs again this season. They are four points off Norwich City, who are in the last play-off place, with a game in hand on them.

Championship Table (As it stands April 5th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 40 23 68 6 Norwich City 40 14 64 7 Coventry City 39 17 60 8 Preston North End 39 -3 59

Many would have expected O'Hare to be a big part of their run-in, and he could still be, but Robins has now clarified why the once red-hot player has been struggling to get into the team.

Mark Robins on Callum O'Hare selection choices

Robins said that it has mostly been the performance of others that have kept O'Hare out of the starting line-up. "Look, I think the team have been playing well," said the Coventry boss, via Coventry Live. "We had the international break, so we have only had the two games since then that are fresh in everyone’s minds, I suppose, and the Wolves game just before that when he came off the bench. He came off the bench previously, but the team has been playing pretty well and the levels have been good.

"Callum is part of a squad and he’s like everyone else, he has to keep his head down, which he does, and get on with it and wait for an opportunity. And when he gets an opportunity he has to be ready to take that, so he’s no different to anyone else. And if they are not in the side they should be chomping at the bit to play and then when they get in the side, really have a go at keeping hold of that shirt.

"And as I say, it’s an important stage of the season where every point matters, every performance matters and every shirt counts. So I will be looking for whoever starts tomorrow to perform at their maximum and go out and enjoy it, express themselves when they can do but work hard because we are going to need to.

The 54-year-old also touched on the form of Kasey Palmer, who has been occupying O'Hare's usual spot in the team. He said: "Well hopefully it bodes well for the rest of this season first before we move onto the next. We are lucky to have two players who are developing with us, let’s face it.

"Kasey had previously had a tough spell [at Bristol City] before joining us, for whatever reason, but the quality is there and it’s important that players understand what you think of them and you show them that, and are consistent in that. And I think all the players benefit from that over time because there’s a trust and bonds form.

Robins added: "Callum came in after being on loan at Carlisle and he didn’t start in the first games but then worked his way in, scored a goal against Blackpool and Oxford away, if I remember right, and started to get that confidence and belief, and then started to operate in a way that made a difference. And he’s improved over the years to get to where he is now.

"Obviously he had his injury that made him evaluate, I suppose, and think about the way that he plays and he’s come back. But talking about those two, they are still on a journey and hopefully they can get better still."

O'Hare was out for the best part of 10 months after suffering an ACL injury against Sheffield United on Boxing Day 2022.

Form of Kasey Palmer is right to keep Callum O'Hare out of the team

If you were to just look at the stats, then there wouldn't be too compelling of an argument for either one of them to make the starting line-up. But, even though he's only registered one league assist in his recent run in the team, the Jamaican international has been playing well and helped keep City ticking.

Coventry have scored 15 goals in the six matches that they have played since taking on the National League South side in the fourth round of the FA Cup. There has to be some consideration about the correlation between Palmer starting these games and his side scoring a lot of goals.

There is an obvious argument to be made that Robins is prioritising the squad that is likely to be there long-term, and that's why the 25-year-old hasn't been picked in the starting XI for a while. But, if it isn't broken, don't fix it, and this Coventry team has been operating at a high level as of late, so there's no need to change what is working.