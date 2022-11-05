Coventry City manager sends strong January window message to board after anger at Blackburn summer transfer

Coventry City boss Mark Robins believes his key player should only be sold if the Sky Blues receive the money they are worth, speaking to Coventry Live ahead of the January transfer window.

The Sky Blues managed to keep hold of key trio Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer during the summer, something that was seen as a real achievement considering all three were the subject of interest.

O’Hare had been pursued by Burnley before he sustained an injury that ruled out a move during the previous window – and Gyokeres and Hamer were both reportedly attracting interest from promoted outfit Fulham.

However, Robins wasn’t able to keep hold of all of his players despite enduring a reasonably poor window in terms of incomings, with Dom Hyam being sold to Blackburn Rovers for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

The central defender still had two years left on his contract at the time of his sale and with the 26-year-old being one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Coventry Building Society Arena, many supporters would have been disappointed to have seen him sold for such a low fee along with Robins who was reported to be angry.

And Robins is keen to state that he doesn’t want to see any key men leave in the winter unless a team coughs up what they are really worth.

He said: “I will reiterate, if anyone is sold at any point they have to be sold at the value they are worth. Anything under that is just ridiculous – a waste of time.”

The Verdict:

Robins is right to take a tough stance.

Although the Sky Blues are understandably in a difficult situation because of their lack of home games at the start of the season, they should be getting back on track now amid a busy spell of fixtures at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

And there should be some funds available for Robins to spend because they didn’t enjoy a very good summer window in terms of incomings with one of those additions in Tayo Adaramola already back at Crystal Palace.

They may not have cashed in on most of their key players during the previous window – but the sale of Hyam was a blow and they ideally needed a replacement to come in and take his place considering Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle are still reasonably young and inexperienced.

Matt Godden is also out of action at this point so they may need to have a closer look at their forward department, especially if Gyokeres is to be sold during the winter period. They should be looking to retain him though.