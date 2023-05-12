Mark Robins believes Coventry City host a Premier League side in waiting in the Championship play-offs as Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough visit this weekend.

The Sky Blues secured their place in the top six with a 1-1 draw against Boro at the Riverside Stadium on Championship final day.

They now host Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena off the back of a seven-match unbeaten run, whilst Middlesbrough have failed to win in the last three against Coventry, Luton Town, and Rotherham United.

The first leg between the sides is due to be played on Saturday, whilst the return leg at The Riverside stadium is set to take place on Wednesday, with the final at Wembley on Saturday 27th May.

Coventry won the same fixture this season 1-0 back in October, meaning they go into the tie unbeaten against Middlesbrough in the regular league season.

What has Coventry City manager Mark Robins said about the Middlesbrough play-off clash?

Speaking via Teeside Live, Robins outlined the quality of Middlesbrough, who he believes should be in the league above, he said: "You can see the way they move the ball and the way they move into space, you can see they are Premier League. They've got some really good quality in there, but we managed to make sure that we kept them at bay and, not only that, we created some good chances ourselves."

Robins still believes his side can win, but they will have to be at their best to beat Carrick's side, he added: "They need to give it the game of their lives, that is what it's going to take. Nobody gives you anything for nothing. We've got players in there with big hearts and they've been fantastic for 46 games. There's three more to go, probably the biggest games of any of their careers to this point.

"We're three games away from something really, really special. It gives us a real chance and builds the excitement which is what it's all about."

Middlesbrough v Coventry City: Who will win the play-off semi-final?

This is an incredibly difficult tie to call, but most are probably leaning the way off Boro.

The recent form has definitely made it a tougher one to have a definitive answer for, with Coventry flying and Middlesbrough looking like a side seeing out the season rather than finishing at full throttle.

The array of attacking talent on show is quite something, with Viktor Gyokeres, Cameron Archer, or Chuba Akpom all fit and available. They could be the difference makers in games such as these.

Whatever happens, there will certainly be drama.