Coventry City manager Mark Robins highlights key trait in Blackburn fightback

Coventry City fought back from 2-0 down on Saturday to claim a 2-2 draw away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Manager Mark Robins had plenty of praise for his side for their ‘brave’ comeback against Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn having been 2-0 down at half-time.

It was the third game in a row where the Sky Blues had found themseves behind at the interval as Rovers scored twice in the first half through Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher.

However, Coventry dug deep and showed plenty of character in the second half and on the hour mark got their rewards as forward Tyler Walker pulled a goal back.

Less than ten minutes later, Robin’s side got the equaliser as Viktor Gyokeres batted away several challenges before squaring it to Liam Kelly whose shot hit the post and rebounded in off Blackburn keeper’ Thomas Kaminski.

Robins was content with the draw but was unhappy with his side’s first-half performance.

He told the official Coventry City website: “I think I’ve got to be [satisfied with the result] really. In the early stages, and even before the first goal there was not much between the two teams. Little bit of quality lacking, but they ended up getting a goal which was, from our perspective, really poor.”

He did have praise for his side as they turned it around in the second half to claim a priceless draw: “To go two down was a real blow because it was a poor goal but we know that we’re a good side when they believe.

“In the second half they showed belief and they showed some bottle and had a go. It made for a really good, entertaining second half.

“Simon (Moore) has done well at the end with a save from (Ben) Brereton-Diaz, other than that I think that we really deserved it.”

The draw means remain in the playoffs on 23 points, two points off the automatic places.

The Verdict

It was an important fightback from Coventry. To go 2-0 down to any side in the Championship, it will be hard work but they got themselves back into the game.

The frustrating thing for Robins, especially over the last three games is allowing teams a headstart.

Coventry City this season have been fantastic, but you could also argue that relying on their character alone to drag them back into games is not sustainable.

It’s something that will need to be addressed by Robins and his staff to get his side scoring early and giving opposition something to chase, rather than themselves.