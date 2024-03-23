Coventry City have an incredibly exciting opportunity coming up as they get ready to take on Man United in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Sky Blues have enjoyed another positive league campaign as they remain in the play-off race with just nine games to play.

Away from the Championship though, Coventry have had a fantastic FA Cup run, and they now prepare for a shot at the Red Devils at Wembley Stadium.

Their FA Cup journey started at home to Oxford United as they earned a comfortable 6-2 victory in the third round, before they overcame Sheffield United in a replay in the fourth.

The fifth round saw Coventry host National League South side Maidstone United, and a 5-0 win saw Mark Robins' side enter the last eight.

That was where they were met with Premier League Wolves at Molineux, and no one could have predicted the game's ending.

The Sky Blues went 1-0 up in the second half, but two goals in the 83rd and 88th minute meant the hosts looked destined for victory.

Then, Coventry's Ellis Simms and Haji Wright miraculously scored 97th and 100th minute goals in normal time to make it 3-2 and send the Sky Blues to Wembley.

It was simply one of the best games in Coventry's modern history, and it meant that they would face Erik Ten Hag's side in the semi-finals after the draw was done for the final four.

While it may be an incredibly exciting opportunity, the only slight negative is that all eyes will be on Coventry's best players, who are likely to receive a lot of interest following all of this success.

Callum O'Hare could attract more suitors following Coventry City v Man United

An FA Cup semi-final live at Wembley Stadium for a Championship side is undeniably going to attract a lot of attention on their key player, and in Coventry's case, Callum O'Hare will be one of those in the spotlight.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a fine season for the Sky Blues and, as a result, is receiving plenty of interest from elsewhere, with a number of clubs keeping a close eye. Southampton are said to be among the interested clubs, along with Premier League duo Everton and Fulham.

As per journalist, Tom Collomosse, Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also keeping tabs on the player, with Burnley and Leicester City added into the mix earlier this year, according to HITC.

O'Hare obviously has plenty of options ahead of the summer transfer window, and this upcoming FA Cup semi-final against United gives him the perfect platform to shine.

A strong performance against one of English football's biggest clubs in such a big game would attract many clubs and probably give him the best possible career move.

As much as Coventry would love to get a result against Man Utd and for O'Hare to put on a wonderful display, they must be worried about losing one of their most valuable players - even more so if he puts in a performance to be proud of next month at the home of English football.

Callum O'Hare would be a huge miss for Coventry City

O'Hare's contract expires in the summer, which may spell disaster for the Sky Blues as one of their key players is very likely to leave on a free transfer.

The diminutive playmaker has spent the last five seasons with Coventry and has continued to impress and turn up in key moments.

In his first season, he provided seven goal contributions to help his side achieve promotion to the Championship.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry stats (all comps), as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 (As of March 20th) 27 9 4 2022/23 11 0 3 2021/22 47 5 8 2020/21 48 3 8 2019/20 40 4 7

This season, despite not always being in the starting 11 due to his recovery from a serious knee injury, he has been one of the Sky Blues' most important players.

He started the campaign on the sidelines, but has since scored six goals and assisted three in the Championship; a solid record for an attacking midfielder who has made just 14 league starts this season.

O'Hare has also contributed towards their FA Cup success, scoring once against Oxford United and twice against Sheffield Wednesday.

Coventry would have a tough time replacing O'Hare as he provides so much going forward, but it is looking increasingly likely that he will depart in the summer, and a strong showing against Ten Hag's porous defence could bring other bigger clubs with much stronger resources to the table - and essentially end Cov's chances of keeping him beyond the end of the season.