Coventry City man set for exit as Mark Robins continues squad rebuild

Coventry City winger Gervane Kastaneer is poised to leave the club and seal a return to Holland.

There was a lot of excitement when the Sky Blues brought in the 24-year-old from Eredivisie side Breda but it hasn’t really worked out for Kastaneer in the Midlands.

He was restricted to just 11 appearances for Mark Robins’ side as they won promotion from League One last season and even though he has featured in pre-season, which included registering an assist in the win at Peterborough over the weekend, it appears he will be moving on.

That’s after Coventry Live revealed that the wide man is in talks to move back to Holland and they even claim that a transfer could be finalised in the coming days, although the potential buyers haven’t been named.

If the deal does go through it will continue Robins’ rebuild since promotion was confirmed, with the likes of Callum O’Hare, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Dacosta and Ryan Giles just some of the new faces through the door, so exits were inevitable.

The verdict

The reality is that Kastaneer’s move to Coventry hasn’t really worked out. He has shown flashes of promise in the past year but he just couldn’t do it consistently enough.

So, this would make a lot of sense for both the Championship club and the player, with a deal seemingly imminent.

And, it appears as though it could signal more incomings as Robins looks to strengthen after what has been a very productive and exciting window so far.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.