Coventry City centre-back Kyle McFadzean believes the only way they will be able to keep Viktor Gyokeres beyond the summer window is by winning promotion at the end of the season, speaking to Coventry Live.

24-year-old Gyokeres has been one of the Sky Blues' most important players again this season along with Gustavo Hamer.

Recording 22 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, he isn't short of interest from elsewhere and Mark Robins' side are reportedly resigned to losing him during the upcoming window if they fail to win the play-offs.

However, they are thought to be holding out for a fee in the region of £25m, a sizeable amount for a player who's set to enter the final year of his contract.

The Sky Blues have entered negotiations with the player regarding a potential extension, according to Coventry Live, but those talks seemingly haven't paid dividends so far with his future remaining unclear at this point.

Kyle McFadzean's admission

McFadzean believes promotion is a must if his side wants to retain their star striker - but has also urged Doug King to take a tough stance at the negotiating table if offers do come in for the 24-year-old.

"I think the only way we are keeping him is if we get promoted," McFadzean said.

"That’s just me being brutally honest. You can’t score that many goals and been that good.

"For me, it’s got to be at the right price. Don’t let him go for less than £25m. I’d even ask for £30m. I don’t think that’s asking too much either because there’s no one like him around."

Is Kyle McFadzean right and who would benefit from this stance?

If Coventry are resigned to losing him if they don't secure promotion, that will provide a boost to Burnley who are certain to be in the Premier League next season and are reportedly interested in him.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolves, who are also believed to be keeping tabs on him, are also set to be competing at the top level again next term so they would also benefit from this potential stance from the Sky Blues.

Is McFadzean right though? Gyokeres contract expires in 2024 so Robins' side would have every right to keep him if they wanted to.

But it would be difficult to see him signing a new deal if they don't go up and owner King won't want to lose his star man for free, so if the Sky Blues remain in the second tier, it would be a shock to see him stay next season.

If they do win promotion though, surely the 24-year-old would sign a new deal because he has thrived at the CBS Arena and would be a guaranteed starter under Robins.