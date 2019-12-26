Coventry City man reveals ‘best’ Christmas present

Coventry City winger Jodi Jones has shared his delight at being injury free over the Christmas period.

The 22-year-old returned from injury at the start of December and has slowly been integrated himself back into Mark Robins’ first team squad.

Having begun his career with Arsenal as a youth, Jones would then move on to West Ham United and Dagenham and Redbride, before making a move to the Sky Blues in 2016. Initially impressing on a loan deal, Jones agreed a permanent deal, but his time at the club has been dampened by injuries.

During the 2017/2018 season, Jones damaged his anterior cruciate ligament, and another serious knee issue halted his return but the wide man took to Twitter to reveal a positive update now.

Injury free for the first Christmas in 2 years! Up there with one of my best presents 😁⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6buFI6E4VY — Jodi Jones (@JodsJones) 25 December 2019

Sitting fifth in the League One standings, Coventry are hoping to build on their impressive opening six months of the season, and Jones is likely to play a big part in a potential play-off place.

Mark Robins’ side have lost just three of their opening 21 games in the league, one more than league leaders Wycombe Wanderers and the second best record in the league.

The verdict

Jones is undoubtedly a talent and a good presence for Coventry, but his integration back into the team will have to be handled with due care.

The young winger has had a torrid time with injuries, and he will now be hoping that it is all behind, thus enabling him to focus on his career and make up for such a long absence out of the game.

Coventry have lost three of their games this season in the league, and look likely to push for a promotion place.