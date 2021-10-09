Coventry City man makes frank admission about past thoughts on his playing career

Matty Godden has returned to Coventry City in great form with a goal and an assist in just his second start this season against Fulham last time.

He reminded Coventry fans what he’s capable of when he scored a 98th-minute equaliser against Reading in his first game back this season, but it hasn’t been the ideal season for Godden.

His man-of-the-match display against Fulham set the tone for what the experienced forward is capable of, but also spelled the end of a long, frustrating period in his career.

Godden struggled with a chronic foot injury last season, his first at Championship level. But, Godden has now admitted to feeling the fittest since earlier in his career.

Speaking to Coventry Live, he said: “I said to everyone at the start, when I first came back… Blackpool away was my first game back on the bench but even before that, I had said to people this is the best I have felt, probably since I have been at the football club.

“And I actually said that to the gaffer and Adi the other day, that this is the best shape I have ever been in since I have been here”.

The injury that kept the experienced forward out for so long was plantar fasciitis which is a problem with the heel in the foot.

When asked about the severity of the problem and whether or not he considered retiring, he said: “There was a stage last year where I didn’t know what was going to happen because it kept on recurring.

“Yes [he did think it was the end of his career], because I just didn’t know. It had gone three times. I did it, came back, did it again in the first game, came back and did it in the first game again, came back and did it again. So I just strapped it up and thought, I’m not missing any more football.”

The Verdict

It’s great to see Matty Godden fit and impacting games again. His record at Coventry City is brilliant considering where he’s come from so to be able to reach the Championship is a great achievement for him and the club.

With him coming back into the side, it just adds more to the Sky Blues frontline as they look to push as high as they possibly can this season.

There’s plenty of football still to be played, but if Godden can get firing along with Gyokeres and Waghorn, then there really is no limit for what Godden and Coventry can achieve this season.

He will however, have to wait to build on that now, due to the suspension he has been handed for simulation after winning the penalty from which he scored in that win over Fulham.