Coventry City man issues update on his future ahead of club’s summer contract decision

Coventry City will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the Championship at the earliest of opportunities under Mark Robins’ management.

The Sky Blues have struggled since the turn of the New Year, and are currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings, as they head into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign, with Robins’ men just four points clear of the relegation zone.

One player that has been a regular for Coventry City this season is defender Dominic Hyam, who has made 38 appearances in total for the Sky Blues.

But his long-term future at the club remains somewhat ‘up in the air’, with the 25-year-old’s current contract with the club being set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Coventry Live), Hyam revealed that the club hold an option to extend his contract by a further year, but insisted that there is yet to be a decision made on his future at this moment in time.

“I’ve got an option. I think it’s in the club’s favour.

“I don’t know what has happened to that yet. There is still a load of time to go but I’ve got an option at least.”

Hyam was quizzed on whether he expects the club to take up their option of extending his contract, the Scotsman admitted that he was hopeful of them adding another year to his current deal.

“I would think so. A lot could happen but I’d like to think so.”

Hyam and his Coventry City team-mates are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on a much-improved QPR side, who are playing with a considerable amount of confidence under the management of Mark Warburton.

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping to find some consistency in his performances moving forward with Coventry City.

Hyam has been a solid player for the Sky Blues, and played a key role in their promotion-winning season last term. He’s still relatively young, but is clearly rated highly by Mark Robins, with the defender being a regular in the starting XI this season in the Championship.

I think the club would be making the right decision if they were to take up their option to extend his contract beyond this season.

He’s a player that has plenty of time to develop and improve as a player, and they’d be making a huge mistake if they were to release him when his contract expires this summer.