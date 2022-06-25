Coventry City man closing in on League One transfer switch

Coventry City right-back Julien Da Costa is close to joining Shrewsbury Town, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

DaCosta joined the Sky Blues from French side Niort back in the summer of 2020, but struggled to make an impact for the club.

The defender has managed to make just 24 appearances across all competitions during his time with the club, and spent the second half of last season on loan in the Portuguese top-flight with Portimonense.

Now it seems as though the 26-year-old will be on the move again during the summer transfer window.

According to this latest update, Shrewsbury have now reached an agreement to sign Da Costa on a season-long loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

It is thought that a number of clubs had expressed an interest in signing the 26-year-old, with Shrewsbury having seemingly won the race to secure his services.

As things stand, there is just 12 months remaining on Da Costa’s contract with Coventry, securing his future at the club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

This does lok as though it could be a rather good move for those involved.

Da Costa has struggled for game time since his move to Coventry, so a switch to Shrewsbury could give him the opportunities he needs for the 2022/23 campaign.

For Shrewsbury themselves, they will be securing an important option on the right of their defence, where they do not have many established senior options at this moment in time.

With Shrewbusry’s other signing so far this summer, midfielder Jordan Shipley, also joining from Coventry, that could help Da Costa to settle in, meaning this looks like it may be a smart move for all concerned.