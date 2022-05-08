Coventry City man closing in on early summer switch to League One club

Shrewsbury Town are closing in on the signing of Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley, a report from The Shropshire Star has revealed.

A graduate of Coventry’s academy, Shipley has made 163 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, scoring 20 goals in that time.

However, speaking after his side’s final day draw at Stoke on Saturday- in which Shipley played 69 minutes – Coventry manager Mark Robins revealed that the club has accepted an offer for the midfielder.

Robins had also confirmed that his side had triggered an option in the 24-year-old’s contract, to ensure they will receive a fee for his services.

Now it seems as though the club doing that deal will be Shrewsbury, with this latest update claiming that the League One side are close to completing the signing of Shipley.

It is thought that the Coventry midfielder has been a long term target of Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill, who is looking to strengthen his side’s midfield this summer.

While Coventry finished this season 12th in the Championship table, Shrewsbury ended the campaign 18th in the League One standings.

The Verdict

This does look at though it could prove to be a rather good signing for Shrewsbury Town.

Although his career to date has only been with Coventry, Shipley has shown during that time that he can both make an impact in League One, and hold his own in the Championship.

As a result, he should certainly be a useful asset for the level he will be playing at with Shrewsbury, while filling a key job in helping add to the options Cotterill wants in midfield.

You also feel that moving for a player such as Shipley so early in the summer window signals something of a statement of intent from Shrewsbury, after a somewhat underwhelming finish in League One this season.