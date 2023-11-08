Highlights Coventry City's struggles in the current Championship campaign cannot solely be attributed to the departure of key players, Gyokers and Hamer.

Luke McNally, on loan from Burnley, had a significant impact on Coventry's defense last season, contributing to 9 clean sheets in 19 games.

Callum Doyle and Brooke Norton-Cuffy, also on loan, were crucial to Coventry's promotion push last season, providing solid defense and attacking flair respectively.

Coventry City were one of the stories of the 2022/23 Championship campaign as they finished fifth and reached the play-off final.

The Sky Blues have been on an amazing upward trajectory in recent years, not too dissimilar to last season's play-off winners Luton, and were only promoted back to the Championship in 2020.

In fact the Midlands outfit competed in League Two as recently as 2018.

But having reached such great heights last season, their 2023/24 campaign has been very different.

Mark Robins' side are 20th in the Championship and have not won a match since October 4th.

Part of the reason the Sky Blues were so successful last season was because of the goalscoring exploits of hotshot Victor Gyokeres and the creativity of Gustavo Hamer who is deserving of his current place in the Premier League with Sheffield United.

But the departure of these two players cannot hold full responsibility for Coventry's struggles this campaign.

There is a bigger picture which is worth bearing in mind.

The other key players in the Sky Blues' 2022/23 machine

Mark Robins was lucky enough to have the services of Luke McNally on loan from eventual champions Burnley for the second half of the season.

After making his Sky Blues debut on January 28th, the Irishman played in every minute of every game, including all 120 minutes of the play-off final.

During the 19 regular Championship season games Luke McNally played in, the Sky Blues kept an impressive 9 clean sheets.

So far this campaign, Robins' team have conceded 21 goals in just 15 fixtures so it is clear to see the positive impact that McNally had in their defence.

Coventry were unable to retain the services of McNally.

The Burnley man is now producing eye-catching performances in a loan spell at Stoke City.

Fellow defender Callum Doyle was instrumental to the Sky Blues' promotion push last season.

His parent club Manchester City opted to loan him to Leicester City instead of Coventry this campaign.

He is another rock at the back who Mark Robins will miss dearly.

He was almost an ever-present in the Sky Blues 2022/23 backline and started in 39 out of 46 Championship games.

Last season only title-winning Burnley, with 21, kept more clean-sheets than the 20 kept by Coventry last season.

Doyle and McNally were an almost impenetrable defensive duo alongside stalwart Kyle McFadzean.

But it isn't just centre-halves who Coventry miss.

After a successful loan spell at Rotherham in the beginning half of the campaign, Arsenal prodigy Brooke Norton-Cuffy joined the Sky Blues back in January.

His pace and trickery on the ball from the right wing-back position provided the perfect complement to both Hamer and Gyokeres.

He also offered something different to the more traditional approach of Jake Bidwell on the left-hand side.

Just like McNally and Doyle, Norton-Cuffy is also on loan in the Championship.

The ace has made 12 second tier appearances for Millwall so far this season.

Championship fans are correct to point out that Mark Robins and co really have suffered due to the losses of Gyokers and Hamer.

However, it would do a disservice to McNally, Doyle and Norton-Cuffy to forget the contributions of three youngsters who were instrumental to Mark Robins' side last season.