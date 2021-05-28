Coventry City looking to capitalise on Bristol City call as player’s stance emerges

Coventry City are eyeing a move for experienced centre-back Nathan Baker after his Bristol City departure, according to CoventryLive.

Baker was one of 11 senior players that the Robins have confirmed will be released this summer at the end of their contracts, meaning he is set to become a free agent.

It appears the Sky Blues are looking to capitalise on City’s decision not to offer the defender new terms as Mark Robins searches for more options in the heart of his backline.

CoventryLive has reported that centre-back is a priority for Robins after Leo Ostigard returned to Brighton at the end of his loan deal.

The report claims that Baker is a player on Coventry’s list of potential signings, with the 30-year-old thought to be keen on a move back to the Midlands.

A product of the Aston Villa academy, the defender made 123 appearances for the club before joining City – first on loan in 2015 and then permanently two years later.

When fit, Baker has been a fantastic asset for the Robins but injuries have hampered him at times and restricted him to just three appearances in 2020/21.

The Verdict

This could be a fantastic signing for the Sky Blues, as long as they feel confident that he can stay fit.

Baker has proven himself a quality defender at Championship level and he’s the sort of no-nonsense fighter of a centre-back that players and fans would simply love to have in their squad.

Whether the Robins will regret not keeping hold of him remains to be seen but you feel like it would be a fantastic start to the summer for Coventry if they could capitalise on that decision.

His stance on a return to the Midlands indicates that it could be a move that works for all parties.