The Championship season is far from over, and yet, transfer rumours are beginning to swirl.

Indeed, only the title in the Championship looks decided at present, with there still a battle on for the second automatic promotion place, the play-off places, and even for survival in the division.

In fact, the three clubs that this article is focused on all have plenty left to play for in the remaining weeks as they all look to achieve one of the aforementioned play-off places.

Out of the three, Coventry City perhaps look best to do so at this time, with the Sky Blues currently sat eighth in the division, in good form, and just three points shy of Millwall in sixth.

West Brom, meanwhile, sit ninth and five points adrift, with Sunderland having a bit of a hill to climb given they sit 11th and seven points shy of the play-off places.

Despite all three being in the race for the play-offs, they are already looking ahead to the summer and players they could sign to improve their squads ahead of next season.

Indeed, all three have been linked with the same player in recent days.

As per our exclusive on Football League World, the trio are among a host of Championship sides looking to land Stoke City defender Morgan Fox this summer.

The 29-year-old has had a brilliant campaign at Stoke this season and it appears his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Fox, crucially, is out of contract in the summer, and looks to have his pick of clubs to choose from.

Stoke do not want to lose him either, meaning that four Championship sides, at least, are vying for his signature.

Out of the aforementioned clubs, though, Coventry City really do look the most natural fit.

A left-back by trade, Fox is versatile, and can play at wing-back, left-back and at centre-back, and for me, this would make him an ideal signing for Coventry City.

To great success, Mark Robins has deployed a back three with the Sky Blues in recent times, and Fox's versatility would mean there would almost always be a place for him somewhere.

Indeed, Callum Doyle has filled in at left centre-back this season but is due to return to Man City this summer when his loan spell ends, and Fox could certainly fill that gap.

Meanwhile, he could also challenge Jake Bidwell for the left-wing-back spot, and add some much needed depth in this position.

Whilst West Brom and Sunderland are great clubs, a move to the Sky Blues is the best fit for Fox this summer, and if indeed he does leave Stoke, it'll be interesting to see whether or not he agrees.