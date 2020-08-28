Coventry City locked in transfer tussle with Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and QPR for West Brom player

Huddersfield Town, Coventry City, QPR and Barnsley are all interested in signing West Brom midfielder according to the Birmingham Mail.

It remains to be seen as to whether any potential agreement would be for a loan or permanent deal, although it seems likely that Field is heading for the exit door at The Hawthorns.

Field made 18 appearances for West Brom in the 2019/20 season, as they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Slaven Bilic.

But with the Baggies preparing for life back in the top-flight, Field could be pushed further down the pecking order in Bilic’s plans.

A move to Huddersfield could be tempting, with the Terriers looking to improve on a disappointing league campaign last term under the management of Danny Cowley.

Whereas as Coventry City won promotion from League One last season, and will be hoping they can surprise a few teams next term.

Field has made 40 appearances in total for the West Brom team, and will be eager to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities, with the new season just around the corner.

West Brom’s first match back in the Premier League is up against Leicester City at The Hawthorns, in what is certain to be a tricky opening fixture.

The Verdict:

I can understand their thinking with this one.

Field has experience of playing in the Championship with West Brom, and could be a solid addition for any of the teams reportedly interested in landing his signature.

I feel as though Coventry City are the most likely to offer him regular game time next season, but a move to any team will be tempting, as long as he gets first-team assurances.

A successful loan spell could see him challenging for a first-team spot in the West Brom team in the future.