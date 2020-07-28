Coventry City locked in transfer tussle with EFL duo for Wolves midfielder

Coventry City are rivalling Luton Town and Peterborough United to the potential loan signing of Wolves youngster Owen Otasowie according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Otasowie made his first-team debut for Wolves in their Europa League campaign against Turkish side Besiktas, and has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the club’s Under-23s side.

He can operate in both defence and midfield, which would make him a versatile option for a number of teams ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

A move to Coventry City could be tempting for the Wolves youngster, with Mark Robins’ side preparing for life back in the Championship.

The Sky Blues were crowned champions of League One after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Luton Town will also be playing their football in the Championship next season, after the Hatters survived on the final day of the 2019/20 season, after beating Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road.

Whereas Peterborough United are still in League One, after they were the club to be moved out of the play-off positions on a PPG basis, with Wycombe Wanderers eventually replacing them in the top-six.

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for Coventry in the summer transfer window.

Mark Robins has been impressive in his recruitment so far as they prepare for life in the Championship, as they target players that are eager to prove themselves in senior football.

Otasowie fits that description, and will be hoping he can impress parent club Wolves at the earliest of opportunities, as it seems unlikely that he’ll be anywhere near their first-team plans for the immediate future.

Therefore, a loan move elsewhere looks as though it’ll be the best option to further his development in senior football.