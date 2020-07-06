Coventry City locked in transfer tussle with Birmingham City for Wolves player

Birmingham City are locked in a transfer tussle with Coventry City for Wolves youngster Renat Dadashov according to Azerbaijani sports site Fanat (via Coventry Live).

Coventry Live have confirmed Mark Robins’ side’s interest in signing Dadashov during the summer transfer window, although Birmingham are said to have reignited their interest in the forward.

Coventry City will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after their promotion was confirmed, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtal this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events had called a halt to fixtures in the third tier.

Whilst Birmingham will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form together at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to avoid relegation from the second tier.

The Blues have struggled since the return to competitive action, and are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and just five points clear of the relegation zone heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Pep Clotet’s side are next in action against play-off chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Blues on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart move by Coventry City.

They’re definitely going to need to sign reinforcements heading into the summer transfer window, with a backup option to Matty Godden likely to be top of Mark Robins’ shopping list.

Dadashov is a relatively unproven talent at this level, and it would be interesting to see how he would cope in the Championship, as he doesn’t have any experience of playing in the second tier.

But he could be worth a punt for the Sky Blues, and Mark Robins could be the manager to get the best out of the Wolves forward.