Links to Reading FC's Tyler Bindon could lead to a Coventry City exit for central defender Liam Kitching, according to Football League World's Sky Blues fan pundit.

An exclusive report by Football League World revealed that Coventry, alongside Hull City and Watford, are interested in the young Royals defender.

Bindon, 19, who is also said to be on Blackburn Rovers' radar, emerged into the Reading team last season under Ruben Selles and now under Noel Hunt.

Hunt, who has become Bindon's boss since Selles left for Hull, has confirmed that there is an agreement between the Royals and the Tigers that they will not buy any of Reading's players in the upcoming window, eliminating one of Coventry's competitors in the battle for the New Zealander.

The Royals' boss also refused to rule out the possibility of player sales in January, although Bindon is not exactly what FLW's Coventry fan pundit, Ryan Murphy, feels the team needs right now.

Murphy thinks that the Sky Blues need to add experience at the back in January, but admitted that a move for Bindon would be in keeping with the club's recruitment model.

Murphy said, on the reported interest in Bindon: "Obviously it's always good for the club to be signing young players with bags of potential because that is our model: to sign players for cheap fees and turn them into better players who realise their potential and then cash in for bigger profits.

"That's what we've done with the likes of Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres in more recent years, certainly with Gyokeres. To get him for £1 million and then get a deal that's going to get over £20 million, I think, eventually.

"This is the model of the way the club works and the way that the new owner is, so it wouldn't surprise me if we are in for someone like him.

Tyler Bindon's 24/25 stats (League One) Apps 19 Starts 19 Clean sheets 3 Passes completed per game 40.1 (81%) Duels won per game 4.9 (63%) Source: Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/24

"You welcome that. You see what they are trying to do with Norman Bassette - another one that they've signed for a relatively small fee that is already getting spoken about quite a bit, which is a bit surprising because he's not scored many goals, but he is getting people talking about him and that's the model for City."

Liam Kitching's Coventry spot under threat amid Tyler Bindon reports

If Coventry do get a deal done for the 19-year-old, it could spell the end for Kitching at the CBS Arena, in the fan pundit's opinion. They agreed a £4 million+ deal, including add-ons, for the 25-year-old last summer, but he is yet to be utilised by City boss Frank Lampard.

He said: "We'd welcome that [a move for Bindon] but we definitely need some experience right now, so if he comes in, of the centre-backs we have got, you'd think that Liam Kitching might leave because he can't get a sniff under Frank Lampard; I don't think he has played a single minute.

"He looked really out of favour but we spent £3-4 million on him, which isn't looking great.

"Would he be off elsewhere? Who knows? But if we're going to bring in another centre-back and I believe another experienced player to come in, then there probably isn't going to be room for someone like Kitching to be on the bench anymore.

"It's going to be very interesting to see what the ins and outs are with us having a new manager, new plans and new ideas with Lampard. I welcome new, young signings at cheap prices but we also need [to bring] some senior heads in too."