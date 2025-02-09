Coventry City defender Liam Kitching has claimed he was unaware of January transfer interest in his services from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers had identified Kitching as a transfer target last month, amid their efforts to secure a play-off spot, and held talks with the Sky Blues regarding the 25-year-old.

However, a move did not come to fruition, and it came at a time where Kitching was getting a chance under Frank Lampard in the starting 11 at the CBS Arena.

Liam Kitching speaks out on January transfer saga involving Blackburn Rovers

The left-footer has since started every match for the Sky Blues, and their decision to not accept an offer from Rovers now looks to be a good decision - it's one though that Kitching didn't seemingly pay much attention too.

The defender told the Coventry Telegraph: "I wasn’t aware of the interest.

"All I was trying to do was get my head down, train well and get myself back in the team."

Kitching was also jokingly asked whether former Sky Blues teammate Kyle McFadzean, who moved to Blackburn in January 2024, was acting as his agent.

He replied: "I’m not sure about that, but I speak to Fadz every day.

"He’s a really, really close mate of mine and I try to take bits from his game."

Kitching made his first Championship start since November last month, when Frank Lampard's men suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norwich City, and has remained in the team ever since.

He scored the opening goal when the Sky Blues drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup third round tie, which eventually witnessed the West Midlands side progress via a penalty shootout win.

The 25-year-old went on to play for his club during Saturday afternoon's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town.

Up next, Lampard's men host Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, and will be hoping to achieve their fifth win in six second-tier encounters.

Coventry City will be pleased to have retained Liam Kitching's services

While the former Barnsley man was seemingly unaware of Blackburn's advances for his signature, the Sky Blues will be pleased that they have retained Kitching.

He has made eight consecutive starts for the Sky Blues, and during that run of games, the defender has helped his side maintain three clean sheets, and also scored in the third round of the FA Cup, as previously mentioned.

Liam Kitching 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 13 Starts 12 Tackles won % 52.9 Duels won % 63.5 Aerial duels won % 60.4 Pass accuracy % 81.8 Assists 1 Goals 0

Lampard's side sit just four points below the Championship play-off spots, with 15 games remaining, and Kitching's efforts could help them land an all-important top-six place.

Furthermore, the Sky Blues' upcoming fixtures could play a vital role in their play-off hunt, as they take on QPR, who they are level on points with, on Tuesday night.

The West Midlands club travel to face fellow top-six chasers Wednesday at Hillsborough next Saturday, and will then be under pressure to defeat mid-table outfit Preston North End in late February.