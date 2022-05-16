Liam Kelly discusses Coventry City future after “difficult” 2021/22 campaign

Coventry City captain Liam Kelly has opened up on what he has described as a “difficult” 2021/22 season.

In an injury and illness hit campaign, which saw the 32-year old catch Covid-19 twice, the midfielder managed just 16 Championship appearances for the club.

Reflecting on the season, Kelly said his priority was to get back playing again, and that he is confident he will be able to stay fit and contribute for the Sky Blues going forwards.

“I just want to get back playing again. That’s the main thing,” he told CoventryLive.

“It’s been a difficult one for me this season with no prolonged period of games or training.

“I think the longest I went was a couple of months just before Christmas and that was disrupted by having to isolate twice in a row due to Covid so it’s just about having to stay fit and available for selection for a prolonged period of time.

“And, I’m confident that I’ll be able to do that and contribute to the team to achieve results, as I have done in previous seasons.”

In Kelly’s absence, the Sky Blues managed a decent 12th placed finish in the Championship for the campaign.

That position, though, does not reflect that the Sky Blues were well in with a chance of a play-off position until the very latter stages of the season.

Looking ahead to next year, Kelly outlined how the Sky Blues can make next season’s campaign even more of a success.

“The Championship is a difficult league and there are always big clubs with big budgets that come down from the Premier League and who are desperate to get themselves into the top six and back up again.” the 32-year-old continued.

“So we just need to keep doing what we’re doing, which is working incredibly hard on the training ground and going out and trying to play good, positive football and trying to win games.

“And if we do that and keep on improving, then there’s no doubt we can go on and have another successful year.”

The Verdict

Having been with the club since they were in League Two, right through to now as they re-establish themselves in the Championship, Liam Kelly has been a crucial player for Coventry City in recent years.

There is no doubt that this campaign has not treated him kindly, but nevertheless, the midfielder is, and must, look towards the future.

With the likes of Gus Hamer and, further forward, Callum O’Hare, attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer, it could be that the Kelly still has a big role to play for the Sky Blues next season.

At 32-years-old and entering the final year of his current deal, the central midfielder will certainly be hoping for a strong campaign at the CBS arena in 2022/23.