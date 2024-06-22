Highlights Coventry City secured a bargain deal for Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield at under £5 million, with high potential and game-changing stats.

Rudoni's versatility as a midfielder will benefit Coventry's attacking play under Robins, offering both goals and assists in a higher-tier system.

Despite initial reports of a higher fee, Coventry's acquisition of Rudoni for £3.6-3.8 million is a smart move with potential for growth in the team.

Coventry City announced their third summer signing earlier this week, with Jack Rudoni joining Mark Robins' side from Huddersfield Town on a four-year deal, but he will cost less than the reported £5 million.

The 23-year-old was a revelation for Huddersfield since his 2022 move from AFC Wimbledon, but their relegation to League One was always likely to see some key players depart, which Coventry City have benefitted from.

Mark Robins was looking to bolster his midfield ranks this summer, which became pertinent following a report from Football Insider that revealed Callum O'Hare will reject any new contract offers to stay with the Sky Blues, amid Premier League interest in him.

His departure on a free transfer has left a gap in midfield, which Cov will be hoping Rudoni will help to plug, albeit the fee to bring him to the CBS Arena has been a debated topic, with varying reports emerging.

The fee for Jack Rudoni

Firstly, revealing via his Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon believed that Huddersfield had set a £10 million asking price for Rudoni, in what appeared to be a clear statement of intent to retain his services.

However, Richard Cawley of the South London Press is reporting that Rudoni is joining Coventry from Huddersfield in a deal worth around £5 million.

Irrespective of the exact fee, the 23-year-old joined the Terriers from AFC Wimbledon on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022, and the Dons are also due 20 percent of the profit that Huddersfield made on the original deal, according to Cawley.

The latest comes from Nick Mashiter of the BBC, who is reporting a figure far lower than the initial reports of between £5 and £10 million. The initial fee for Rudoni will be around £3.6 million - £3.8 million with a "few add-ons". However, the overall figure won’t reach as much as £5 million.

Jack Rudoni is a bargain for Coventry City

Given the reveal regarding the fee, it appears Coventry have a terrific deal on their hands, and he is likely to scale up in a team at a higher level in the second tier. The system is likely to suit Rudoni very well,too, as he can and has lined up as both a traditional central midfield player, and as a number 10 behind the striker for Huddersfield last season.

The Sky Blues have been one of the more open, and entertaining sides to watch in the Championship under Robins, as they've become one of the more effective counter-attacking sides in the second tier. His high intensity and box-crashing ability could see him thrive under Robins.

Jack Rudoni's Championship stats for Huddersfield Town - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 35 5 3 2022/23 46 2 5

​​​​​Five goals and three assists from the centre of the park in a relegated side is a highly respectable return, whilst his 75 shots were bettered by only three percent of Championship central midfielders last season - per FotMob, and he ranks in the 99th percentile for open-play xG (expected goals) from midfielders as well - per FBref.

That is hugely impressive for a poor side, and his goal and assist output should increase in a better, more dominant and expansive team like Coventry. It's a snip at under £5 million when he's also 23, therefore he has the potential to develop further before his prime years.