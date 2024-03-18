Coventry City have had a big week, with a win over Premier League opposition adding to their already impressive season.

The Sky Blues achieved a historic victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend. Haji Wright's last-gasp winner put them 3-2 up against Wolves in the FA Cup, with his winner booking them a place at Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals.

This comes during a campaign that has seen them challenge for the top six in the Championship. The club are looking to avenge last season's loss in the final to Luton Town, and reach the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

With that in mind, here is the latest surrounding the club following their huge victory on the weekend.

Mark Robins apologised for celebration after FA Cup win

Sky Blues' boss Mark Robins was forced to apologise to a ball boy after the win against Wolves, after his celebrations caused a stir.

Robins celebrated in front of a Wolves ball boy after Wright's winner, something that his opposition manager Gary O'Neil called "disgusting".

Speaking after the game, Robins said he was sorry for his actions, blaming the emotions of the moment, and the ball boys action earlier in the game.

“I have an apology to make because before that (winning goal) happened, a ball boy had the ball in his hand. He dropped the ball and walked away, smiling. It really annoyed me, but he’s a kid, you know. At the end of the day I’ve reacted.

“We scored the goal and I’ve gone and celebrated in front of him. So I’m apologising to him. I do not show emotion very often, but I did today, and that’s what the FA Cup does to you. But I apologise unreservedly to him.”