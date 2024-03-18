Coventry City have had a big week, with a win over Premier League opposition adding to their already impressive season.
The Sky Blues achieved a historic victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend. Haji Wright's last-gasp winner put them 3-2 up against Wolves in the FA Cup, with his winner booking them a place at Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals.
This comes during a campaign that has seen them challenge for the top six in the Championship. The club are looking to avenge last season's loss in the final to Luton Town, and reach the Premier League for the first time since 2001.
With that in mind, here is the latest surrounding the club following their huge victory on the weekend.
Mark Robins apologised for celebration after FA Cup win
Sky Blues' boss Mark Robins was forced to apologise to a ball boy after the win against Wolves, after his celebrations caused a stir.
Robins celebrated in front of a Wolves ball boy after Wright's winner, something that his opposition manager Gary O'Neil called "disgusting".
Speaking after the game, Robins said he was sorry for his actions, blaming the emotions of the moment, and the ball boys action earlier in the game.
“I have an apology to make because before that (winning goal) happened, a ball boy had the ball in his hand. He dropped the ball and walked away, smiling. It really annoyed me, but he’s a kid, you know. At the end of the day I’ve reacted.
“We scored the goal and I’ve gone and celebrated in front of him. So I’m apologising to him. I do not show emotion very often, but I did today, and that’s what the FA Cup does to you. But I apologise unreservedly to him.”
The club pocketed £1.7 million after booking Wembley place
With Coventry booking a Wembley Stadium match against Manchester United with their win over Wolves, the club have pocketed a large prize for making it that far.
The Sky Blues have only recently become debt-free
, after years of financial turmoil at the club.
The Telegraph
have reported that the club have earned £1.7 million after their win over Wolves, the club earned the hefty jackpot to help ease any financial worries they have had this season.
They are also guaranteed
at least another £500,000 if they lose at Wembley, with even more on offer if they go all the way to the final and even win the tournament.
A victory over United would make them the first second-tier side to play in the final since Cardiff City
in 2008. The Bluebirds lost to Portsmouth in that final
, with Kanu scoring the only goal in a tight affair.
Doug King thinks club can get out of Championship sooner rather than later
Coventry owner Doug King is still eying up a promotion push, despite the club now focusing on a trip to Wembley Stadium this season.
The club currently sit eighth in the league
, and an impressive position considering their cup heroics so far. They will be hoping to do one better than last season's play-off final defeat and achieve promotion to the Premier League.
King believes that the club just need to string to wins together to get themselves back into the top six. Once there, he believes the Sky Blues can stay in the play offs and have a chance of playing in the top division next season.
The Coventry Telegraph
reported that King said: “Look, you’ve got to knock on the door a few times before you get in. I’ve been consistent in that. Here we are in eighth place in the league trying to get in again."
"If you do the right things and you do them professionally, hopefully we can get one moment when you get out. And, in my view, once you’re out, you’re out.”
