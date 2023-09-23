Highlights Coventry City has had a mixed start to the season, losing key players but reinvesting in the first team.

The loss of wing-back Milan van Ewijk to injury is a frustrating blow for the team, and the severity of the injury is still unknown.

Despite their slow start, manager Mark Robins remains confident and believes the team can replicate last season's success with consistency. No immediate plans to dip into the free agent market.

Coventry City have made a pretty mixed start to the season, although that's perhaps to be expected following their play-off disappointment at the end of last term.

They have also lost Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer which is a blow - and they will sorely miss the duo considering the quality they have.

However, Sky Blues owner Doug King has reinvested a decent chunk of that money back into the first team, with Mark Robins able to bring in several players during the summer transfer window.

With this in mind, they will be disappointed that they haven't managed to get more points on the board but they didn't exactly make a great start to last season and still finished in the promotion mix, so that will give them a lot of hope.

The off-field stability they have and the fact Robins is still at the helm should work in the Midlands side's favour, but they need to make that count now and will only do that by being consistent, something that's easier said than done considering how difficult the Championship is this season.

Focusing on the present, we take a look at the latest news involving the Sky Blues.

What's the latest on Milan van Ewijk's injury?

Wing-back van Ewijk was forced to come off during the early stages of the second half against Cardiff City on Tuesday evening after sustaining an injury, something that will have come as a massive frustration for him having only signed in the summer.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Josh Eccles may also be able to operate on the right-hand side, but manager Robins will want as many first-team options at his disposal as possible and the fact he has lost one of his wing-backs early on in the season will come as a massive frustration.

Although it's unclear how long he will be out for, it looks as though the Dutchman will spend an extended period of time on the sidelines.

Providing an update on this injury, the Sky Blues' manager told his side's media team: "It's not looking good. He has a significant tear in his quad.

"We don't know how long he is going to be out for and he is not showing many symptoms, but the scan suggests he has a significant tear in his quad.

"We are still waiting for that report to be read by the radiologist but it does not look good."

David Prutton's Coventry City v Huddersfield Town prediction

Last season, Coventry would have been the firm favourites to win this game but there are a couple of factors potentially working against them.

Firstly, they haven't been in the best form this season and secondly, the Terriers may benefit from a new manager bounce with Darren Moore only just being appointed.

But writing his column for Sky Sports, David Prutton believes Huddersfield could suffer a hangover from Neil Warnock's departure and he has gone with a 2-1 Coventry win, saying: "Coventry still look like they haven’t quite gelled yet this season. But they started a lot slower last year and reached the play-offs, so Mark Robins won’t be bothered yet.

"Huddersfield begin life without Neil Warnock. How much will they regret not keeping him until the end of the season after the job he has done there. We’ll soon find out. But there could be a bit of a hangover, and Coventry should take advantage."

Will Coventry City dip into the free agent market?

With Hamer now gone and Ben Sheaf out of action with an injury, it would be tempting for the Sky Blues to dip into the free agent market to strengthen their squad.

They probably have the funds to do that after raising money from the sales of Gyokeres and Hamer, but Robins is keen to focus on his current squad.

He told Coventry Live: "I think we have got to utilise what we have. I think we can look to see what’s out there and always will but with the amount of change we’ve had we have to get everyone in and firing.

"Having an extra body doesn’t always work so look, we will try to use everything at our disposal really, and something out there may just tick a box but at this moment in time we have got to work with what we have, the players that we have, because there’s been a significant change."