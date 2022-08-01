Coventry City key figure reveals clear transfer update on Callum O’Hare amid Burnley interest

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed Callum O’Hare is “not going anywhere” despite being absent from yesterday’s game against Sunderland, speaking to Sky Sports after his side’s 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

The ex-Aston Villa man hasn’t been short of interest in recent months with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as potentially surprising candidates to recruit him back in April with the top-tier sides scouts watching him in action.

Norwich City have also been linked – but it’s another relegated side in Burnley that have pursued him the most with Vincent Kompany’s side having several bids rejected for his services during this transfer window.

Think you’re a Coventry City expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1. Which of these players was not signed on loan this summer? Tayo Adaramola Jonathan Panzo Callum Doyle Kasey Palmer

They have moved to try and get him in the door at Turf Moor after seeing him record five goals and eight assists in 45 league appearances last season, playing a crucial part in guiding the Sky Blues to a promising top-half finish the Robins’ side also flirting with the play-offs on numerous occasions during the season.

The Midlands outfit could end up being the victims of their own success with the 24-year-old, with Kompany’s side now having funds generated from the sale of Dwight McNeil to spend on top of their other key departures in recent months.

But in terms of O’Hare, his absence at the weekend was related to a hamstring injury and Coventry’s manager also revealed that a bid hasn’t been accepted for him just yet.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Let me clarify for everybody, he’s not going anywhere, he’s got an injury so that’s the long and short of it.

“I think if anybody hits a number and then the club then feels that’s the number they’re accepting then fine, but as far as I’m aware, that hasn’t happened yet so we’ve got to wait and see.

“But on that front, it’s the injury that’s kept him out today and that’s the end of it.”

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether Coventry finally succumb to the Clarets’ pressure between now and the end of the window – because it would be surprising if they held on to all three of Gustavo Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and O’Hare beyond this summer window.

At some point, they may look to cash in on one of these players to ensure they are abiding by financial rules and this cash boost may also give Robins the opportunity to do more in the transfer market.

Although this money may not be too important, with the Sky Blues’ boss and the club’s recruitment team showing they can build a competitive squad on a very tight budget, Robins may welcome the opportunity to have slightly more freedom in the market.

And that could enable him to bring in an O’Hare replacement and a few other players that will help the Midlands outfit to push towards the play-offs following a promising campaign last term.

He is a key part of the Sky Blues’ spine though and this is why many supporters of the second-tier outfit will be desperate to see him remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena despite interest from elsewhere.

And with the Clarets not guaranteed to win promotion to the Premier League this term, the advanced midfielder may be well served holding out for an offer from the top tier if he is to move on.