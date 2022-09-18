Coventry City key figure reacts to key flashpoint during Birmingham City tie

Coventry City boss Mark Robins believes Birmingham City’s Hannibal Mejbri played a part in Gustavo Hamer’s red card but refused to make a full judgement without taking another look at the incident, speaking to his side’s media team.

The two sides came into this tie at St Andrew’s desperate to get more points on the board, with John Eustace’s side the favourites to take all three points with the home advantage and the fact they sit higher in the table than the Sky Blues.

Robins’ men are currently bottom of the Championship and although postponed games have played a part in that, their results have been poor with the second-tier outfit seemingly missing playmaker Callum O’Hare.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Coventry City and Leicester?

1 of 15 James Justin Yes No

And they have now suffered a further blow, with Hamer being sent off just a matter of minutes before the final whistle after getting into a tangle with Mejbri.

Because of the fact he was sent off for violent conduct and this is his second red card of the campaign already, the Brazilian is set to serve a four-game suspension, meaning he will be unavailable until their clash against Sheffield United on October 19th unless the Sky Blues are successful in appealing his dismissal.

It’s currently unclear whether they will launch an appeal – but Robins wasn’t fully scathing of any party involved after being asked about this incident.

He said: “It looked to me like he was being wrestled and [Hannibal] Mejbri was holding his legs, and I think Gus tried to get his legs away but then you run the risk.

“I’ve looked at it in slow motion but I need to look back at it and it is what it is and he’s got to learn.”

The Verdict:

This is a classy and measured response to this incident – because he could have thrown either Mejbri, the referee or Hamer under the bus but he opted not to and that tells you a lot about him.

And this is why he deserves a real chance to get Coventry out of their current situation. It could even be argued that he deserves a lot more than he’s getting at this stage – because he wasn’t provided with a sufficient number of suitable players during the summer window.

Looking at the incident itself, it’s a tough one to call without analysing it over and over, because it’s unclear whether Hamer is intending to cause damage to the player or not.

Unfortunately, the midfielder does have a reputation of getting himself in the book and that probably hasn’t done himself many favours in this situation.

It does seem as though Mejbri was holding on to him – but the Birmingham man won the ball back very well initially and he certainly didn’t deserve a kick to the face.

Coventry’s players weren’t too incensed when the red card was shown though – and that may tell you everything you need to know.