Coventry City key figure makes transfer admission on Burnley player

Coventry City captain Kyle McFadzean has admitted that he’s asked loanee Luke McNally whether he would be prepared to return to the Sky Blues next season, speaking to Coventry Live.

McNally is currently on loan from Burnley, who deemed him temporarily surplus to requirements in January after bringing in Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal.

He didn’t play a huge amount for the Clarets even before they came in, joining Vincent Kompany’s side last summer and making just four competitive appearances for them before his temporary switch to the Midlands.

He has already made double those appearances under Mark Robins, who has started him regularly and is reportedly interested in sealing a permanent deal for him when the summer transfer window opens.

Alan Nixon believes it may take around £2m to lure him away from Turf Moor permanently – and that’s a fee the Sky Blues may be able to pay with current owner Doug King taking over from SISU earlier this year.

However, the player’s stance on the move is currently unclear at this point, though he doesn’t look set to win much game time in Lancashire if he remains with his parent club.

He may be more appreciated at Coventry and his current skipper is certainly keen to see him remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

McFadzean said: “Yes, one hundred percent [he would like to see McNally stay at the club] and I have said to him, ‘are you going to come back next season and sign for us?’.

“He’s a bit quiet at the minute because he’s still young but it would be great for the group if we could get Luke next year, either on loan or a permanent. It just depends on Burnley really, doesn’t it!”

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether this deal materialises – because you feel the Sky Blues have more hope of signing him permanently under current owner King than they would have done under SISU.

From the noises we’ve been hearing in the media from Robins though, it sounds as though there won’t be a huge spending spree and that would probably boost the 23-year-old’s chances of starting regularly next season.

And with the Sky Blues seemingly on the up, he should definitely be looking to stay at the CBS Arena if they remain in their current division, with promotion likely to persuade Coventry to look at alternative targets.

He should definitely be looking to seal a permanent exit from Turf Moor regardless of where he ends up – because he hasn’t made an impact for them at this level and it would be difficult to see him winning much game time in the top flight – with Kompany’s men looking as though they will be promoted shortly after the international break.

And it would probably be good for the Clarets to move him on because they should be looking to generate some income to top up their summer transfer budget.