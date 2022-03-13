Coventry City key figure delivers frank verdict on Sheffield United’s play-off hopes after hammering

Coventry City stand-in boss Dennis Lawrence believes yesterday’s opponents Sheffield United will still be in and around the top six at the end of this term despite seeing his side hammer the Blades 4-1 yesterday afternoon, speaking to Coventry Live after the game.

The visitors at the CBS Arena looked set to be on course for another victory after their own 4-1 hammering of Middlesbrough in midweek, with Sander Berge putting his team 1-0 up in the 16th minute.

However, they conceded just four minutes later through Viktor Gyokeres, managing to get to half-time at 1-1 but failing to build on their opener after the break.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1890 1891 1892

Instead, it was the hosts that ran away with the game with Callum O’Hare’s brace and Matt Godden’s strike providing the Blades with a brutal scoreline in the West Midlands, a considerable shock after recording such a comfortable win against Boro.

It was also a shock because of how effective they have been in getting points on the board under current manager Paul Heckingbottom, tightening up at the back after reverting to a back three and forcing their way back into promotion contention.

Despite this setback though, the 44-year-old’s opposite number on the day was optimistic about United’s chances of remaining in the race to get back to the Premier League.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Lawrence said: “I said to the boys before the game that if they put in the performance then hopefully the result will follow, and today to a man, I thought they put in a performance.

“We were disappointed to go a goal down but we will look at it and do better in how we set up and deal with it, but we showed that strength of character to come back and win against a very good team who I think will be there or thereabouts when it’s time for the play-offs.

“The players were outstanding.”

The Verdict:

How United respond to this setback will be defining, not this game.

There will be times when they’re not up to par and yesterday was one of those games – but there shouldn’t be any panic because they are still heading on the right tracks under Heckingbottom’s stewardship.

Whether they can win a play-off spot is another matter with the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest looking strong, but the fact Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers are struggling will give the Blades real confidence.

They can’t afford to go on winless runs like the latter duo have though if they want to stay in the race, so they need to get at least one point on the board when they face Blackpool in midweek.

And considering the gulf in quality between the two sides, some would even say three points is a must at Bloomfield Road as they look to get revenge after falling to a 1-0 defeat to the Seasiders in the reverse fixture last year.

They certainly have the calibre of players to win all three points and with Berge now performing well, the Norwegian could be crucial.