Coventry City key figure delivers bleak transfer update following summer window

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed he doesn’t have the funds to strengthen his squad further at this stage, speaking to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues have endured a poor start to the campaign, though that’s understandable considering the disruption they have faced this term with their pitch failing to be fit for purpose during the early stages of 2022/23.

Even when they have been able to take to the pitch though – they haven’t been able to pick up many points – a stark contrast to last season when they asserted themselves as early promotion candidates.

Some would argue the absence of Callum O’Hare has played a big part in their slow start – but their recruitment in the summer has also been questioned by many with a couple of key decisions being highlighted.

Crystal Palace youngster Tayo Adaramola, who previously looked set for his first season in the EFL, was signed up by the Midlands outfit but was then deemed not good enough to be in and around the first team at the CBS Arena.

He returned to Selhurst Park earlier this month – but that came after the transfer window closed and thus far – the Sky Blues have been unable to recruit a replacement.

They were also unable to replace Dom Hyam following his late summer move to league rivals Blackburn Rovers. But despite these setbacks, Robins doesn’t have the money at his disposal to make the most of the free-agent market and compensate for these losses.

He said: “The funds aren’t there.

“There are no grey areas, the funds aren’t there to do anything at the moment. We have to make sure that we can function.

“Things change and we have obviously had a huge impact from the fact that we haven’t been able to play any games at home other than one.”

The Verdict:

There were a couple of promising moves from Robins’ side in the transfer market with Jonathan Panzo likely to be an asset for them this season – but they needed more signings through the door to help them build on last season.

Although keeping hold of O’Hare, Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres was a big boost, the team also needed more fresh faces in their quest to evolve and their failure to be more active could come back to be costly.

If there are one or two free transfers that are worth looking into though, the club’s board should be looking to back Robins considering his achievements with the Sky Blues.

Quite simply, he can be trusted to identify the right player and get value for money on them and the fact there are more home games coming up should enable them to generate more revenue.

This is why the Sky Blues should be prepared to take a chance on a player or two now if they become available – because they could be key in ensuring they can escape the drop and climb to a more respectable position.