Coventry City are admirers of Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Sky Blues will be keen to secure promotion next season after missing out on penalties in the play-off final in May, with Fankaty Dabo's miss proving to be very costly for them.

But they are in a healthy position at this stage, with Viktor Gyokeres' sale allowing them to bring in Ellis Simms and the Sweden international's sale may also allow Mark Robins to strengthen in other areas.

Where do Coventry City need to strengthen most?

Coventry are clearly in need of some central defenders considering the lack of options they have in this area at this stage.

Luke McNally returned to Burnley following the expiration of his loan spell, Jonathan Panzo went back to Nottingham Forest and Callum Doyle returned to Manchester City.

Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, a return for the latter won't be possible after he joined Leicester City on loan for the 2023/24 season.

Not only have their former loanees departed - but Michael Rose has also been released and the Sky Blues will be unable to change their mind and recruit him after he signed for Alex Neil's Stoke City.

Kyle McFadzean and Jake Bidwell may be available as options - but more players will be needed in this area if they want to retain a back three and ensure they have enough depth to cover for injuries and suspensions.

What's the state of play in central defence for Burnley?

It would be difficult to see Thomas and fellow Coventry target McNally winning much game time at Turf Moor next season.

Dara O'Shea and Jordan Beyer are probably the Clarets' two starting options at this point - and the likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal and Charlie Taylor are also able to operate in this area.

This could give Vincent Kompany to offload one or both of Thomas and McNally, either on loan or permanently.

How could Coventry City strike a deal for both Luke McNally and/or Bobby Thomas?

The Clarets have held talks to sign Gustavo Hamer and with the player having just one year left on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena, the Sky Blues may benefit from selling him now rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

With this, a potential swap deal could be possible if Kompany is happy to sanction an exit for both McNally and/or Thomas.

Millwall are also believed to be keen on McNally but may struggle to find the cash needed to recruit him on a permanent basis if the Clarets are happy to see the ex-Oxford United man go for the long term.

Thomas, meanwhile, would need to take a step up a division following his loan spell at League One side Barnsley and in fairness, that was something last season's loanee Doyle was able to do without any issues.

The Clarets are trying to put in place a deal that Coventry will accept and the Daily Mail believes one or two Burnley players could be on their way to the CBS Arena in exchange for Hamer if a deal is struck.

Both McNally and Thomas could be good signings for Coventry who need some central defenders in as quickly as possible.