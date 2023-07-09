Coventry City have taken an interest in Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Sky Blues are trying to build a squad capable of going all the way and securing promotion after losing out in the play-off final to Luton Town in May.

They have already been reasonably busy in the transfer market and understandably so after seeing their former loanees and other first-teamers go, with the likes of Fankaty Dabo, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker all being released.

Jay Dasilva has arrived on a free transfer - and Ellis Simms has joined for an undisclosed fee as the Sky Blues brace themselves for the departure of Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international looks set to link up with Sporting Lisbon, leaving Coventry in need of recruiting another forward despite already bringing Simms in.

Coventry City's goalkeeping department

Having kept a record number of clean sheets for the Sky Blues last term, Ben Wilson has to be the Sky Blues' undisputed number one and they should stick by him even if he endures a poor spell of form.

He has spent some of his time at Coventry behind Simon Moore in the pecking order - but it's going to be difficult for Moore to get back in now and that task will become even harder if Collins comes in.

Moore still has a year left on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena - but he could become third in the pecking order if the Barnsley man signs on the dotted line.

How long does Brad Collins have left on his contract?

Earlier this year, Collins had the option in his contract triggered to keep him at Oakwell until the summer of 2024.

However, the Tykes could be willing to cash in on him to avoid losing him for free next year, although the League One side will surely be keen to bring in a replacement before letting him go considering former loanee Harry Isted has also departed.

Isted has since gone on to join Charlton Athletic permanently.

Would Brad Collins be a good signing for Coventry City?

Collins did well for the Tykes in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign despite their relegation and with this in mind, he could be a really shrewd addition for the Sky Blues.

However, they just need to ensure they aren't spending too much on the goalkeeping department.

Collins may turn out to be a reasonably cheap addition - but it would be difficult to see Moore being sold considering he hasn't had a chance to put himself in the shop window.

With that in mind, Coventry could potentially have three senior keepers at their disposal next term and that isn't ideal in their potential quest to keep their wage bill reasonably low.

If they can find a way of offloading Moore or can afford to have three keepers though, Collins could be an excellent player to have. At just 26 too, he could be a good addition for the long term and could even be an asset in the Premier League if they get there.