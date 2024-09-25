Coventry City may be starting to regret the sale of attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer to Hull City after he helped inspire his new club to their first victory of the season against Hull City on Friday night.

Palmer was excellent throughout and played a major role in the Tigers picking up their first three points of the season – looking a constant threat and scoring a rebound after he initially missed a penalty.

Kasey Palmer v Stoke City as per FotMob FotMob rating 7.8 Goals 1 Accurate passes 25/31 (81%) Chances created 1 Successful dribbles % 50%

This performance alone may start ringing alarm bells for those at Coventry, where Palmer endured a two-year spell before moving to Hull this summer for an undisclosed fee, with the midfielder having been in the final year of his contract with the Sky Blues.

His guile and creativity stood out against Stoke and after Cov's sluggish start, that's exactly what they're missing.

In previous seasons, Mark Robins' side have been a free-flowing goalscoring team but they have only managed to find the net six times in six Championship games this term and find themselves down in 19th as a result.

What may have the Sky Blues looking with tinges of regret at Hull is that Parker could've been a solution to their current struggles.

Coventry may have slight transfer regret when looking at Hull

It's still early days, so there is no justifying whether this was the right move for Palmer and Coventry or not, but the early signs are showing the latter.

The Sky Blues ultimately replaced Palmer with Jack Rudoni, who signed from Huddersfield Town this summer and is yet to hit the ground running.

Palmer's exit may have come as a slight shock to some Coventry fans, after his 32 appearances, but his track record of playing for eight different clubs shows it's on brand with the rest of his career.

In the encounter versus Stoke on Friday, Palmer played in a 4-3-3, starring as the most attacking of the midfield three. If he can consistently produce that level of performance, Coventry could have their head in their hands.

The exit of the 27-year-old to Hull did come in a strange fashion, with many of Sky Blues' supporters expecting him to stay this season.

Mark Robins revealed he "wasn't in a position to offer him a new contract", which prompted Palmer to leave the club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Palmer expressed his confusion at his departure from Cov.

He said: "It’s a weird one to be fair because, ultimately, I did enjoy my time there. I loved working with the staff at the club, so yeah, it was one of them, it was kind of my decision for my career. Do you know what I mean?

"Obviously I had a year left. At first I thought I was going to sign a new contract but for different reasons it didn’t come. And then, obviously, it was a decision I had to make. Coming into deadline day, I had a contract offer from Hull, and it was one that I had to take.

"For different reasons there was no contract offer after being told there would be one. So then I had to make a decision for my family.”

Contract mishap could come back to bite Coventry

He may not have been their star man but Palmer certainly had his moments in a Coventry shirt – playing his part in their play-off pushes and run to the FA Cup semi-final.

Rudoni is a bright talent but has yet to replace those contributions and Robins' side look to be missing a creative spark right now.

It's still very early days but if Palmer continues to produce for Hull then the decision to let him leave late in the window could be one that the Sky Blues live to regret.

They've received plenty of praise – nearly all of it well deserved – for their transfer business in recent years, but this summer's deal with the Tigers may be one that doesn't look quite as impressive once this term is in the books.