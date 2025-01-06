Kai Andrews is set to leave Coventry City on loan this month, with Scottish side Motherwell lining up a temporary move for the player.

The latest comes via Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, who has detailed the young midfielder is to leave the club for the very first time in his career, with a move to the fifth-placed Scottish Premiership side.

There remains great excitement surrounding the Sky Blues after a season which saw them come within a penalty shoot-out of the FA Cup final after staging a memorable comeback in the semi-final against Manchester United, coming back from a 3-0 deficit to draw 3-3 in normal time before losing on penalties.

Although Mark Robins is no longer with the club and Frank Lampard is now in charge, inconsistency has hampered both from reaching their goal of a place in the top six at present. Despite that, a number of players are not featuring regularly for the Sky Blues, including Andrews.

He has been an unused substitute in 13 of their 26 Championship outings so far, as well as in two of their three cup clashes. Despite being so highly-rated, the 18-year-old has been unable to make an impact over the likes of Ben Sheaf, Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, and Victor Torp.

Kai Andrews set for Motherwell loan switch

Andrews is someone who spent the majority of the 2023/24 and 2024/25 campaigns on the periphery of the first-team picture at the CBS Arena, but it looked as though he could be about to make his full breakthrough onto the scene this term.

That hasn't materialised and O'Rourke has instead outlined details of a switch on loan to Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell side. There, he will hope to make his first steps in the senior game and make an impact on the first-team, having been forced to sit on the bench and watch on for most of this campaign.

He signed his first professional contract with the club back in January 2024 after making his maiden first-team appearance for Cov as a substitute for Matty Godden in a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough last August.

It was always likely to be difficult for Andrews to oust either Sheaf or Torp from the starting XI, but given the deperature of Liam Kelly, many expected the youngster, who was named on the bench 15 times last season, to make a greater impression in the current campaign.

That, or to be loaned out, with developmental minutes perhaps more beneficial at this stage of his career, especially whilst he may be the club's most promising prospect currently.

Kai Andrews' Coventry future and potential

There are some prospects within the ranks at the CBS Arena who could benefit from a season away, or a half-season away, on loan to further their development, and Andrews is chief among them.

The 18-year-old is believed to have a huge future with Coventry. However, to maximise his potential, a six-month loan away could be beneficial and give Andrews his first true taste of men's football.

A tall central midfielder, it remains unclear where Coventry would have most liked him to go, but it appears as though he is happy for his first temporary switch to be north of the border.

Many could have perhaps envisaged that a high-end National League side or a League Two club would offer him the suitable game time he needs. However, Scottish football's top-flight is a strong start if he can feature consistently.

This could see him return in the summer much-improved and he could begin to trouble the starting 11 in the near future.