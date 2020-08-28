Coventry City join race for Manchester United man

Coventry City have joined the race for midfielder James Garner this summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old Manchester United player could well be moving out on loan this transfer market but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

By the sounds of things, there are a fair few clubs lining up for him at the moment and it seems that United are open to a loan move for him this summer, too, as he looks to increase his exposure to senior football.

Huddersfield Town are apparently interested in signing him this window as Carlos Corberan looks to add youth to his side, whilst Coventry are now also apparently keen.

We’ve seen Mark Robins use youth to his advantage as Coventry have climbed up the leagues in recent seasons and it would be no shock to see him try and do more of that next season too.

The Verdict

Garner is a good player that United have real hopes for and it makes sense for him to move out on loan now and get regular minutes.

The Red Devils will want him to go to a good club and both Huddersfield and Coventry have the framework to get the best out of him so let’s see where he winds up.