Coventry City have joined Cardiff and Hull City in the race to sign Maccabi Tel Aviv defender Tyrese Asante.

That's according to a report from journalist Anthony Joseph via X on Thursday, in what is the latest twist in a saga that has been rumbling since the final hours of the winter transfer window.

Asante is a Dutch youth international who is contracted with the Israeli side until the summer of 2027, with Maccabi Tel Aviv having the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Coventry City enter Tyrese Asante sweepstakes alongside Hull City, Cardiff City

As revealed by Joseph, Coventry have now joined Hull and Cardiff City in the pursuit of the talented young Dutchman.

It's understood that the Sky Blues are exploring the framework of a potential deal ahead of a move in the summer transfer window.

Tyrese Asante's career stats in all comps (as of 13 March 2025) - per FotMob Club Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating Maccabi Tel Aviv 24/25 31 1 0 N/A ADO Den Haag 23/24 32 0 1 6.9/10 ADO Den Haag 22/23 37 3 0 6.9/10 ADO Den Haag 21/22 30 0 1 6.9/10

Joseph first revealed a potential Championship move for Asante on 31 January, when he reported that Cardiff and Hull, as well as Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen were all interested in the versatile defender.

Joseph then updated that original revelation with the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv had no plans to sell their promising young starlet in the winter transfer window, but now it would appear that Coventry will push them to cash in during the summer.

Coventry will surely feel confident they have strongest chance at landing Asante's signature

Frank Lampard's Coventry have emphatically emerged as genuine Premier League promotion contenders heading into the final weeks of the season.

Should the Sky Blues get there, then the opportunity to make a move to English football's top flight would naturally be a considerably attractive proposition, even more so should either one of, if not both Hull and Cardiff drop into League One.

Even if all three respective clubs remain in the second tier for the 2025/26 campaign, the progress that Coventry have made under Lampard will surely instill confidence at the Coventry Building Society Arena that they can secure his signature over the Bluebirds and the Tigers.

Cardiff's long-term managerial situation remains uncertain, and whilst Hull have improved since the arrival of Ruben Selles, they would still appear to have considerable work to do in order to construct a squad that could challenge for promotion next year.

Therefore, Coventry could be the best landing spot out of that Championship trio for the 22-year-old this summer.