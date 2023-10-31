Highlights Coventry City's recent loss has pushed them down to 20th place in the Championship table after a disappointing start to the season.

Former player Jobi Jones noted that Tatsuhiro Sakamoto stood out as one of Coventry's best performers in the game.

Despite the current struggles, there is still reason for optimism as Coventry has overcome poor starts before and manager Mark Robins has a proven track record of turning things around.

Coventry City suffered yet another defeat on Monday night.

The Sky Blues have struggled to match their form from last season after they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League with a play-off final defeat to Luton Town.

Mark Robins’ side were one of the most impressive sides in the second division last year as they finished fourth in the table.

But a 2-0 loss on Monday night has consigned the team to a 20th place position in the Championship table.

The gap to the play-offs is now eight points after 14 games, with Albion sitting fifth after their win at the CBS Arena.

Were there positives to take from Coventry City’s loss to West Brom?

Former Coventry player Jobi Jones made the trip to the CBS Arena on Monday evening to cheer on his old club in their defeat to the Baggies.

The 26-year-old was disappointed with the result, but highlighted one positive that supporters should take away from the loss.

“Nice to see some old faces last night [Coventry City],” wrote Jones, via Twitter.

“[Tatsuhiro] Sakamoto is some player.”

Sakamoto featured for all 90 minutes as the team struggled to a 2-0 loss.

Goals from Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante sealed all three points for Carlos Corberan’s side, moving them into the play-off places.

But the Japanese attacker stood out as one of Coventry’s better performers and will be frustrated to come away from the game with nothing.

Sakamoto was one of a number of summer signings that arrived following the penalty shootout loss to Luton last May.

He signed from Belgian side KV Oostende, where he made 30 appearances in just one campaign with the club.

The 27-year-old has made five league starts for Robins’ side, and a further six appearances from the bench.

Where are Coventry City in the Championship table?

Coventry are now 20th in the Championship table, with their current run of form seeing them slide down the second division standings.

Robins’ side has lost their last three games in a row, going four fixtures without victory.

Coventry have won just three of their first 14 games of the current season, and now sit closer to the relegation zone than the top six.

It has been a difficult start to the new term, but Coventry overcame a poor start 12 months ago to rise up to fourth in the table, so there is still some reason for optimism for the rest of the campaign.

Next up for the Sky Blues is a trip to face Preston North End on 4 November.

Can Coventry City still fight for promotion?

Coventry had a lot of off-field issues this time last year that helped to contribute to their poor start, which hasn’t quite been the case this season.

The loss of the likes of Victor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer has obviously had a major impact, but these results have still been quite disappointing.

But Robins has proven himself time and time again, so deserves the opportunity to turn things around.

Perhaps it could take a player like Sakamoto finding another level to help raise the ceiling of this team back up to where it was.