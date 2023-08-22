Highlights Coventry City may be looking to offload goalkeeper Simon Moore before the transfer deadline as he has fallen down the pecking order and is in the final year of his contract.

Forward Fabio Tavares, who has struggled to make an impact at the club, could also be allowed to leave, either on a temporary loan or a permanent basis, before the window closes.

The departure of both players wouldn't be a surprise as they don't seem to have a future at Coventry City and are not featuring heavily in the club's plans going forward.

The September 1st transfer deadline is getting ever closer, and teams like Coventry City will be eager to wrap up any remaining business as soon as possible.

The Sky Blues have been busy in this transfer window already, with nine new additions coming through the door.

But even with the season underway, some of their business might not be over as the club eyes more arrivals and may also be looking to get one or two players out of the club before that September 1st deadline.

Which 2 Coventry City players could leave between now and September 1st?

Football League World has picked two Coventry City players who could still leave the club before the deadline, and it wouldn’t be a surprise...

Simon Moore

Coventry have already seen quite a few of their players leave the club this summer, as Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have been sold, and players whose contracts expired have also departed.

The club will, of course, still be looking to further strengthen their squad between now and the deadline on September 1st. But goalkeeper Simon Moore is one player who doesn’t seem to have a future at the football club.

Moore joined the Sky Blues from Sheffield United in 2021 after spending much of his time at the club as a second choice.

Moore got back to playing regular football in the 2021/22 season, as he was Mark Robins’ first-choice keeper.

However, at the beginning of last season, Ben Wilson was given the nod as the number one, and he kept his spot for the campaign, meaning Moore was relegated back to the second spot.

His situation at the club has seemingly gotten worse than last season, as Coventry have signed Brad Collins from Barnsley, making Moore the club’s third-choice keeper.

There has been reports that there is an expectancy that Moore will leave the club before the deadline, as he is in the final year of his contract and is down the pecking order at the club.

So, given his situation and reportedly Coventry’s stance, it would not be a surprise to see Moore moved on by the Sky Blues in these final few days of the transfer window.

Fabio Tavares

Tavares joined Coventry City in February 2021 from Rochdale, and he joined with a growing reputation.

However, the Coventry fans have been unable to see that as the player has struggled to adapt at the club and has seen his opportunities very limited.

The 22-year-old only made 11 appearances for the club last season, and the majority of them were substitute appearances.

Now in the new season, Tavares has yet to appear for the club, failing to even make their matchday squads.

Therefore, before the transfer window closes, it may be that the young forward is allowed to leave, even if it is a temporary one for the season.

The Portuguese striker has seen his career come to a halt in the last couple of seasons, and it may be best for everyone involved that he goes out on loan for a season to get back into the action.

But if Coventry are willing to let the player leave on a permanent basis, this again wouldn’t be a surprise; as things stand, he doesn’t seem to feature heavily in the plans going forward.