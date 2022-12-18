Coventry City issues transfer hint involving current owners ahead of January window

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has hinted that they won’t be able to conduct much business during the January transfer window if their current owners SISU are still at the helm, speaking to Coventry Live in his post-match press conference yesterday.

The Sky Blues didn’t exactly enjoy the most successful transfer window in the summer, losing Dominic Hyam to Blackburn Rovers and seeing Tayo Adaramola return to Crystal Palace without getting a real chance to prove his worth at the CBS Arena.

However, their postponed home games at the start of the campaign severely affected their cash flow and with the club keeping hold of Viktor Gyokeres, Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare, they may not have much to spend next month.

This is something Robins has seemingly confirmed, saying: “I wouldn’t say there will be lots and lots happening.

“The fact that we might be able to do something is a move forward, it’s a step forward because we wouldn’t have been able to do anything had the status quo been the case, so hopefully we can get the green light this week (on the takeover deal) and get on with what we can do.”

Local businessman Doug King is reportedly on the verge of taking an 85% share of the Sky Blues with all sides hoping a deal can be finalised imminently – but they are still awaiting EFL approval at this stage.

If they can get this agreement over the line though, they could be set to enjoy a successful January window with King wanting to keep hold of the club’s best players next month.

The Verdict:

It does feel as though the Sky Blues would benefit from having a switch in ownership because they need someone who can take them to the next level, something SISU may not be able to do.

King, however, could potentially provide the funds needed for Robins to make tweaks to his squad and these changes could be crucial for the Midlands outfit in their quest to secure a top-six finish.

It only feels like limited changes are needed for Robins to take his side into the promotion mix and if they can seal a finish in the play-offs, anything could happen.

And Coventry currently have some top-quality players at their disposal, so this seems like the perfect time for King to take advantage and buy the club now they are in a good position to climb up another division.

The businessman not only needs to keep hold of the likes of Gyokeres, Hamer and O’Hare, he also has to invest and that’s something he’s probably aware of with just a couple of weeks to go until the next window opens. It’s time for him to step up to the plate when the EFL finally approves the takeover.